The Questions and Topics on the Mind of North American Students: Paper Publishes the 2021 - 2022 School Year in Review

MONTREAL, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Paper, one of the world's fastest-growing educational technology companies which provides unlimited, 24/7 academic support to millions of students, today released a new report, the 2021-2022 School Year in Review. The report is the first in-depth look at questions, concerns, and topics that millions of students across North America discussed with tutors and teachers this year.

Paper analyzed data from millions of student interactions conducted during the 2021-2022 school year to understand what issues are at the forefront of students' minds today. Using the collected data, educational technology organizations, educators, school administrators, and parents can create better student outcomes.

Paper's mission is to empower all students to achieve success by expanding access to high-quality academic support and innovative technology. As of June 2022, Paper supports approximately 250 unique school districts across 30 U.S. states and Canada through the Company's virtual tutoring and essay review platforms. Recently, Paper launched its first statewide deals, including a partnership with the Mississippi Department of Education, to support over 200 additional districts. In total, Paper now supports over 2.5 million students in North America.

Key trends and takeaways from the 2021-2022 School Year in Review include:

Regardless of age or geographic location, Math and English were the subjects where U.S. students needed the most help from Paper tutors.

Between elementary and high school, the average tutoring session duration increased by nearly 70%—from 16 minutes to almost 27 as the subject matter became more complex.

Middle schoolers requested help with history at more than double the rate of any other age group.

From elementary to high school, student requests for help with the sciences (chemistry, biology, etc.) increased by nearly 1,000%.

Regardless of age or geographic location, lunch was the most popular time of day for a student to start a tutoring session.

More students in the Southwest region requested help with English than any other geographic area. Nearly 30% of all tutoring sessions were English-related, 25% higher than in any other region.

Key Takeaways from the Paper Essay Review Platform:

Social media issues were the most popular middle school essay topic. The most popular essay topic amongst high school students was "America."

In the Northeast region of the country, essay topics bucked the national trends and had unique focuses on "College and Career," "War," and the "American Dream."

The most popular submission time—irrespective of grade level or geographic area—was Thursday at 9 a.m. In general, most essays were submitted in the morning hours, before class began.

To read the full report or learn more about Paper's best-in-class K – 12 tutoring platforms, please visit www.paper.co.

About Paper

At Paper, we're on a mission to help every student reach their potential by partnering with school districts to provide unlimited, on-demand, 24/7 tutoring. Paper provides 1:1 virtual tutoring at no cost to students and their families. Students get help in every subject, or feedback on any essay, from highly qualified educators through Paper's secure online classroom, available via any device. Paper's instructional framework emphasizes inquiry-based learning that empowers students to pursue lifelong learning and prepare for college and career success. Paper's multilingual tutors provide support in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. Paper supports some of the largest school districts in the nation, including Los Angeles United School District, Clark County School District, Hillsborough County Public Schools, Boston Public Schools, and Atlanta Public Schools. Paper is privately funded with investments from Sapphire, Softbank Vision Fund 2, IVP, Framework Venture Partners, Bullpen Capital, Reach Capital, Google, Birchmere Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, BDC Capital, and more. For more information, please visit www.paper.com.

