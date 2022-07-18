GrubMarket Expands Into New Mexico through the Acquisition of Quality Fruit & Vegetable Co.

GrubMarket acquires Quality Fruit & Vegetable Co., one of the largest foodservice distributors in the Southwest U.S., to expand into New Mexico and West Texas.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas-based Quality Fruit & Vegetable Co. (QF&V), a highly respected fresh produce company that provides the highest quality fruits and vegetables to the Southwest, sourced from the U.S., Mexico, South America and other parts of the world. QF&V currently operates in Texas and New Mexico, selling tens of millions of dollars of produce to hundreds of retail and foodservice customers across the U.S. and Mexico each year, and has a strong reputation as an industry leader in traceability and food safety practices.

Founded over 35 years ago, QF&V is still run by original owner Nick Delgado, a well-known veteran in the fresh produce industry with over 55 years of experience in the fresh food space. Today, QF&V is a full-service food distribution and wholesale business with warehouse operations covering nearly 70,000 square feet, including state-of-the-art cold storage and air ripening facilities. QF&V has an extensive product catalog that includes specialty and seasonal items but is particularly well-known for bananas, lettuce, and tomatoes. In addition, QF&V has been at the forefront of food safety and traceability, having received top food safety certifications from Primus Labs and other organizations. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current experienced and mission-driven leadership team.

"My passion for fresh produce goes all the way back to my early years unloading trucks and sweeping floors. QF&V's core mission is to serve our customers by providing safe, high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables at the most competitive prices available. We are thrilled to join the GrubMarket team, who shares our goals and embodies the hard work ethic required to build a successful food business. We are also excited about GrubMarket's robust technology platform and strong eCommerce network, which will allow us to tap into a best-in-class grower network across North and South America and become an even more reputable and reliable fresh food distributor for our customers across the U.S. and Mexico. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket team and to bringing more high quality fresh fruits and vegetables to GrubMarket's end customers," said Nick Delgado, owner and president of QF&V.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "QF&V is one of the largest retail and foodservice distributors in the Southwest U.S. Nick and the remarkable team at QF&V have built an exceptional company that has a well-rounded and diversified customer base and has achieved year-over-year growth in revenue and profits. In addition, they have maintained their reputation as a leader in food safety practices, earning several industry certifications and recognitions. This acquisition enables GrubMarket to further strengthen its presence in Texas and officially enter New Mexico, which is a key distribution region for food in the Southwest corridor of the United States. We are beyond thrilled to welcome the QF&V team to the GrubMarket family."

As a part of GrubMarket's portfolio, QF&V will now utilize GrubMarket's innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use sales, and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability, and tracking, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics tools.

