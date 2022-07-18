MycoWorks Commercializes Reishi™, the World's First Plastic-Free, Mycelium Leather Alternative, with Luxury Hatmaker Nick Fouquet

Nick Fouquet introduces the Reishi™ Collection, comprised of three new hat styles made with Reishi™ by MycoWorks, now available to shop on NickFouquet.com.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today biomaterials innovator MycoWorks announced the commercial launch of the first fashion items made with its flagship mycelium material, Reishi™. The Reishi™ Collection by luxury hatmaker Nick Fouquet includes the Reishi™ Boletus , Coprinus , and Morchella hats, now available in limited runs on NickFouquet.com.

"We are elated that consumers can now wear and enjoy designs made with Reishi™," said Sophia Wang, MycoWorks Co-Founder & Chief of Culture. "MycoWorks partners with craftspeople and brands with whom we share artistic values, which is why we've partnered with famed hatmaker, Nick Fouquet. This Reishi™ collection exhibits the unique hand feel and versatility of our material."

Unlocking new design possibilities for brands, MycoWorks' Fine Mycelium™ technology engineers mycelium – the infinitely renewable root structure of mushrooms – as it grows to designers' exact specifications for hand feel, texture, strength, and functionality. The result, Reishi™, is a luxury, natural material that matches the performance of the highest quality animal leathers with lower environmental impact.

For the Reishi™ Collection , Nick Fouquet leveraged all-natural, 100% plastic-free Reishi™ as the base material for the Reishi™ Boletus and as decorative details and trims for the Coprinus and Morchella .

"Our clients want luxury made from materials that feel good and that they feel good about," said Nick Fouquet. "MycoWorks' Reishi™ is the only leather alternative we've seen that matches the beauty, quality, and functionality of traditional leather. Reishi™ feels organic and rich, and has a beautiful, worn patina that we showcase through the distinct styles of our Reishi™ Collection."

The commercial availability of Reishi™ represents a major leap for fashion, which has long been seeking plastic-free, animal-free leather alternatives that meet the quality needs of high-end fashion with a lower environmental footprint.

This year, MycoWorks will continue commercializing Reishi™ with a range of carefully selected brands, spanning heritage brands and new, independent designers.

About MycoWorks

In 2013, co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang formed MycoWorks, a San Francisco-based biomaterials company dedicated to bringing new mycelium-grown materials to the world. MycoWorks' patented Fine Mycelium technology, an advanced manufacturing platform and breakthrough in materials science, engineers mycelium during growth to form proprietary, interlocking cellular structures for unparalleled strength and durability. For more information, please visit mycoworks.com and madewithreishi.com .

About Nick Fouquet

Nick Fouquet is a French American designer known for his iconic hat styles. Fouquet has reinvented the headwear category by bringing a modern aesthetic to classic silhouettes, grounded in superior craftspersonship. Reflecting his European American roots, the brand infuses whimsical, California-inspired elements with bespoke European detail. Fouquet started the brand in a Los Angeles garage studio in 2013, has since expanded headquarters to a 5,000 square feet space in Venice including a design studio, manufacturing facility, and the retail flagship. In December of 2020, Fouquet opened his second retail store in Aspen Colorado, featuring collections designed exclusively for the Colorado market. The collection expanded into ready-to-wear in 2021 and is currently sold at nickfouquet.com and in luxury retail locations worldwide.

