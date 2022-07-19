1 New York Times Bestselling Author Rupi Kaur Is Set to Release New Book Healing Through Words on September 27, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP) announces the publication of Healing Through Words by Rupi Kaur on September 27, 2022. The fourth book by the international bestselling author presents more than sixty guided writing activities based on the themes of her first book, milk and honey.

"I am incredibly excited to share this book with my readers," said Kaur. "Writing has been a cathartic experience that helped me heal. The writing exercises in Healing Through Words are meant to send readers on a journey of self-exploration."

Within the book, Kaur shares her writing tips, tricks and secrets, and helps readers explore themes of loss, love, heartbreak, and healing. The guided writing exercises are for anyone who wishes to feel more connected to themselves. Designed by Rupi with periodic excerpts of poetry and illustrations from her previous #1 New York Times bestsellers, milk and honey, the sun and her flowers, and home body, the beautifully rendered hardcover will be an instrument of healing and treasured volume for her passionate following around the world. At its conclusion, Rupi reminds readers, the journey isn't over­–it's just beginning.

"The power of Rupi's words, and Rupi herself, have inspired, empowered, and served as a beacon of encouragement and hope to millions of readers," said Kirsty Melville, President and Publisher of AMP. "This distinctive work guides readers on their own explorations through the written word, giving them an opportunity to recognize and celebrate their creativity in a restorative way."

A breakout literary phenomenon, Rupi wrote, illustrated, and self-published her first poetry collection, milk and honey. Next came its artistic sibling, the sun and her flowers . These collections have sold more than 10 million copies and have been translated into more than 40 languages. Her latest collection, home body, debuted #1 on bestseller lists across the world. As she has done from the very beginning, Rupi self-produced Rupi Kaur Live, the first poetry special of its kind, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. Currently Rupi is on a global word tour, performing her poetry across the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Europe, and more. Intertwined with visuals, music, comedy, and anecdotes, Rupi performs her classic poems and unpublished pieces, tailoring each show to the city she visits. Rupi's work touches on love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity, and migration. She feels most at home when creating art, performing her poetry onstage, and spending time with family and friends.

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, a global independent and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, and illustrated humor. It distributes creator content through global syndication; book, calendar and greeting card publishing; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing (for more information, please visit www.andrewsmcmeel.com).

