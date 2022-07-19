AVATAR AND TITANIC TO BE REMASTERED WITH TRUECUT MOTION

Lightstorm and Pixelworks Partner in Multi-title License Agreement

BURBANK, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), the developer of the award-winning TrueCut Motion™ platform, today announced that it is working with James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment on multiple motion picture titles.

"We're bringing AVATAR and TITANIC back to the big screen, looking better in every way," said James Cameron. "We will be presenting both films in 4K with high dynamic range visuals and have been working with Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion platform to remaster the films in high frame rate, while keeping the cinematic look of the original."

TrueCut Motion technology provides filmmakers with a visual palette of cinematic motion looks that goes beyond anything previously possible. While motion pictures have seen tremendous improvements in picture performance, with higher resolution, higher dynamic range and more colors, the motion look has remained unchanged for close to a hundred years. TrueCut Motion technology allows filmmakers to dial in the motion, with any source frame rate, shot by shot, in post-production. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen, whether in the theater or the home.

"Lightstorm is once again extending the boundaries of the cinematic experience, and we are ecstatic to be a part of that," said Richard Miller, GM of TrueCut at Pixelworks. "After experiencing these remastered versions of AVATAR and TITANIC, we believe more and more filmmakers will be excited to take advantage of motion grading with TrueCut Motion technology."

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, the Pixelworks logo, and TrueCut Motion are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

