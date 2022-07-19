EVERTREE INSURANCE ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT FROM INTEGRUM

Investment Backs Founding CEO Alex Tuff to Build Omni-Channel Personal Lines Distribution Platform

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance industry veteran, Alex Tuff, has partnered with Integrum Holdings LP ("Integrum"), an innovative investment firm focused on investing in technology-enabled services companies, to launch Evertree Insurance ("Evertree"), an omni-channel personal lines insurance distribution platform. The build-out and growth of the business will be financed through a substantial equity commitment from funds affiliated with Integrum.

Integrum's investment will support the continued growth of the emerging insurance agency through the acquisition of top tier agencies, development of a new technology platform, recruitment of best-in-class personal lines agents and expanding the executive leadership team.

"I am thrilled to partner with the team at Integrum who has a long and successful track record of investing in the insurance services sector, including USI, Alliant, Pure Insurance, and Sedgwick, amongst others," said Alex Tuff, Founder and CEO at Evertree. "Together we are building a new type of distribution company that is focused on the independent agent. By providing new technology, lead generation tools and adopting best practices we will be able to attract the next generation of top independent agents and allow them to focus on what they do best – building and strengthening relationships."

"The personal lines insurance sector in the U.S. is a massive and growthful market that represents an extraordinary opportunity for those who can effectively implement technology solutions and deliver a differentiated customer experience and agent value proposition," said Tagar Olson, Founding Partner of Integrum. "We look forward to working alongside Alex and his team to continue to build Evertree by combining the benefits of technology with high-quality service from human agents."

"We are excited to partner with Alex to help build a scalable, next generation independent personal lines distribution platform," said Ursula Burns, Founding Partner of Integrum. "Alex's vision to build a strong, diverse culture and have a social impact in the communities within which Evertree operates fully aligns with our vision and values at Integrum."

The investment in Evertree is the third investment from Integrum's inaugural fund, Integrum Capital Partners, L.P., ("the Fund"). The Fund is expected to include a portfolio of companies across the insurance services, business and corporate services, financial technology and payments, and financial services sectors.

About Integrum

Integrum is an innovative investment firm focused on partnering with technology-enabled services companies in the financial and business services sectors. The firm was founded by a team of proven leaders with a vision to build a different type of investing platform benefiting from the complementary background and experiences of a diverse team and vast relationship network.

Integrum's approach is to build a focused portfolio of high-conviction investments and aims to create repeatable opportunities for outperformance by accelerating growth and efficiencies through investments in technology and innovation, and by partnering with management teams to enhance access to talent, relationships, and capabilities.

For more information on Integrum, please visit https://www.integrumholdings.com.

About Evertree

Evertree is a technology-enabled personal lines insurance agency that is focused on building the premier platform for the next generation of independent brokers. Evertree's strategy is to develop and deploy productivity enhancing technology, recruit, and train new agents, and to identify, close and fully integrate strategic acquisitions.

Evertree was founded in 2022 by insurance industry veteran Alex Tuff and received a significant investment from Integrum, an innovative private investment firm, whose senior team has led successful investments in Pure, USI, and Alliant, amongst others.

For more information on Evertree, please visit https://www.evertreeinsurance.com.

