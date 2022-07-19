Pivotree Announces the Launch of Pivotree™ WMS Improving Operational Efficiency by over 20%

The proprietary MACH certified Warehouse Management System (WMS) reduces costs and improves order fulfillments through advanced inventory accuracy

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV:PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, announced the launch of its latest Pivotree™ Warehouse Management System (WMS). Pivotree™ WMS eliminates friction in warehouse operations by reducing costs and improving order fulfillments through inventory accuracy and increased operations performance visibility.

Pivotree™ WMS is a feature rich WMS platform with robust technical architecture. The platform supports multiple brands, and warehouses with complex and varied business processes on a single, shared SaaS infrastructure. WMS delivers employees and customers a truly frictionless experience. The WMS complements and integrates into Pivotree's supply chain and overall commerce portfolio, including IBM Sterling OMS and Fluent Commerce OMS platforms and services.

With this most recent expansion of services and reinvestment in WMS to complement OMS (Order Management System) implementation solutions, Pivotree continues its leading role in supporting customers across the entirety of their frictionless commerce and supply chain digital transformation journey. The improved system increases warehouse operations efficiency through a flexible, headless technical stack and compostable architecture.

"Our Supply Chain WMS customers spoke, and we listened. With the launch of our own SaaS-based WMS platform, we will be able to simplify integrations while we seamlessly deliver a functionally rich, scalable, WMS solution," said Jim Brochu, General Manager, Supply Chain, Pivotree. "By leveraging modern analytics and user experience, our customers achieve over a 20% reduction in labor costs and technology spend over legacy platforms. We're also partnering with leading AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) and IoT companies to create an open ecosystem of fulfillment innovators."

As a global leader in frictionless commerce, Pivotree has the tools and expertise to deliver exceptional warehouse solutions. "Our goal is to help drive the next generation supply chain. We are dedicated to eliminating redundancies, inaccuracies, inefficiencies and latencies to ensure we are optimizing warehouse operations, especially as the world continues to deal with supply chain issues" said Abhishek Mishra, Product Manager, Pivotree. "By integrating seamlessly with other platforms and services, Pivotree's WMS is able to draw benefits from commerce ready e2e supply chain fulfillment solutions without loss of functionality, disruption to operations or requiring an expensive implementation."

Pivotree's portfolio of digital products, as well as our managed and professional services help provide B2B2C digital businesses with true end-to-end service to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through product selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management.

For more information on Pivotree's latest WMS, click here .

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

