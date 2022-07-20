Accelerating Commercial Market Drives Global Demand for I&I Cleaning Chemicals

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis finds that the commercial market will account for the largest absolute gains of any industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning chemical market due to a rebound in foodservice applications, as revenues from restaurants and other foodservice establishments continue to grow following significant pandemic-related declines in 2020. In addition:

The return of international tourism, which suffered significantly in 2020 and continued to be affected in 2021, will also spur cleaning chemical demand for hotels.

Transportation, distribution, and storage applications will also see significant growth, as increased manufacturing of a variety of goods, coupled with rising e-commerce activity, spur demand for vehicle care and floor care products.

Key Market Trends Through 2026

The commercial market will remain the leading segment of the global I&I cleaning chemicals market through 2026, supported by:

an acceleration in global nonresidential building construction following weak, pandemic-related growth during the prior period

rising food safety concerns following well-publicized cases of foodborne illness

increasing worries among the public regarding environmental exposure to irritating or dangerous chemicals, prompting the use of safer cleaning chemicals that are either higher value or those that tend to be used in greater volumes

The institutional and government segment is expected to post healthy gains, driven by:

aging populations in developed regions

a healthy rate of increase in healthcare spending in developing economies

Demand in manufacturing applications will post similar growth, supported by increasing manufacturing output and rising demand from end users and the general public for more sustainable products with a smaller environmental footprint.

Global Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Chemicals provides historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2021 and forecasts to 2026 in current US dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation) for global I&I cleaning chemicals demand by product, market, and major world region and country. Corporate trends among market leaders including market share are also analyzed.

Products:

general purpose cleaners

floor care products

warewashing products

disinfectants and sanitizers

laundry care products

vehicle care products

other products such as furniture polishes, oven cleaners, drain cleaners, deodorizers, urinal cakes and bathroom cleaners

Markets:

commercial

manufacturing

institutional and governmental

