AIRROBO & Insta360 co-branded campaign brings immersive and relaxing life experiences

HONG KONG, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRROBO, the smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies, is partnering with the world-renowned camera and software brand Insta360 in their recent co-branding event to bring immersive and relaxing life experiences to pet households. Under the slogan of "See the world clearer. Live the world cleaner", the co-branded video shows how a puppy spends its day at home alone through the lens of an action camera and how a robot vacuum automatically helps with cleaning. AIRROBO T10+, the LiDAR robot vacuum cleaner with 45 days hands-free automation, and Insta360 GO 2, the world's smallest action camera, were featured in the video.

According to U.S. household pet ownership statistics, 70% of U.S. households owned a pet as of 2021. Pet industry market in the US reached over $126bn in 2021, and it's steadily growing. Pets are increasingly being included - under this trend - in family activities Thinking of pets as family members and spending more time caring for pets strengthens attachment, which reduces stress and loneliness, improves social skills, through many digital ways such as home automation or vlogging.

In today's world of home automation, many devices have been designed as pet-centric. Smart pet feeders, self-cleaning litter boxes, and robot vacuum cleaners with an automatic dust collection function. AIRROBO T10+ is one of them that has been trusted by a lot of pet families. Once T10+ has finished cleaning the floor and parking itself on base, it automatically initiates vacuuming at 26000Pa to collect everything picked up by the robot. An allergy-friendly dust bag with a capacity of 3300ml and auto-seal, makes sure all pet hair and pet dander from the floor don't get into direct contact with you, and the dust bag is large enough to store pet hair up to 45 days.

In case of missing out any sweet moments of your fur babies, Insta360 GO 2 equipped with a Pet Strap Mount that is soft and lightweight can capture the world from your pet's perspective. It is the world's smallest action camera, thinner than a smartphone and six times lighter than competitive action cams, with a flagship image sensor. The small size makes it perfect to take anywhere you go. The action cam keeps shots steady thanks to FlowState Stabilization. The horizon leveling algorithms on the GO 2 also maintain the video upright even when you're upside down or rolling from side to side.

"Although the two brands are in different industries with different products, we share the same belief and vision of 'intelligent tech creating a free and better life'. We are honored and pleased to collaborate with Insta360." said Tommy Zhang, General Manager of AIRROBO. "The testimonials from users, the beautiful moments in life brought by the products, in this special period affected by the 3-year epidemic, gave us, as smart hardware companies, inspiration and confidence".

AIRROBO T10+ is currently retailing for US$499.99, and Insta360 GO 2 is priced starting from $299.99. Time-limited up to 30% off discounts are available at https://us.air-robo.com/pages/co-branding from now till 10th August.

About AIRROBO

AIRROBO is a smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies. Supported by world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, AIRROBO is aiming to bring the most cutting-edge technology to more and more households around the globe, making smart home a new norm of life. Find out more at us.air-robo.com.

About Insta360

Founded in 2015, Insta360 makes boldly innovative cameras that help people capture and share their lives. The brand's ONE Series and GO Series cameras are redefining what's possible with an action camera. The ONE Series brings together groundbreaking stabilization, the ability to easily capture drone-like aerial angles, and the freedom to reframe a shot in any direction after the fact — all in a palm-sized device. Insta360 GO 2 revolutionized first-person capture by packing flagship power and groundbreaking stabilization into a thumb-sized action camera. Insta360 also makes a premium range of ultra-high-resolution professional VR cameras, including Insta360 Pro 2 and Titan. Their best-in-class imaging and streamlined workflows make it easy for filmmakers to jump into immersive content production.

