iSUCCEED VIRTUAL SCHOOLS NOW OFFERING GRADES 7-12

Open Enrollment is now available with classes starting Aug. 22.

BOISE, Idaho, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSucceed Virtual Schools, a tuition-free public charter online school, has expanded its offerings to 7th grade starting in the 22-23 school year. All students who have permanent residence in the state of Idaho and are in grades 7-12 are eligible to apply. Students can enroll at the school website, www.isucceedvhs.net/enroll-now from today until August 19.

iSucceed started offering 8th grade this past year, and was officially approved to start providing 7th-grade courses starting in the fall. Like high school, middle school students learn online with teachers who conduct collaborative class discussions and provide personalized support to each student.

"All of my teachers were really good at iSucceed," said iSucceed middle school student Austin McCreary. They answer your questions quickly and they answer them well, they're just there to help you. I graduated 8th grade with a 4.0, so I think it went well."

"We are so excited to now offer a full middle school to the iSucceed family," said Principal Clayton Trehal. "This has been a long-time goal of ours, and we are especially excited to start preparing students for high school to become well-rounded, lifelong learners."

iSucceed offers a rigorous curriculum with a robust choice of classes aligned to state and national standards that is 100% about iSucceed students. All coursework is completed online via a variety of interactive technology. Its award-winning curriculum is designed to serve a wide range of students with such courses as foundation, core, credit recovery, and honors. In addition to core classes, both middle school and high school students will get to choose from a unique list of elective courses, as well as participate in virtual student clubs.

"We truly believe we have some of the best teachers Idaho has to offer, and we know they will make a big impact on our young student's lives," said Executive Director Katie Allison. "For some, virtual learning is a necessity whether it's due to health or pursuing athletics, and we're just grateful to be to able to make a quality online education possibile for more students in Idaho."

ABOUT ISUCCEED

iSucceed Virtual Schools is accredited by Cognia and authorized by the Idaho Public School Charter Commision. Our curriculum is award winning, and we partner with AVID to ensure a college career ready education for all our students.

iSucceed Virtual Schools is ideal for students who:

Want a safe learning and stable learning environment

Are employed and can't attend a traditional brick and mortar high school

Are professional athletes, artists or performers

Struggle with peers and/or bullying

Have health concerns

Need to recover credits, or seek to graduate early

For More Information Contact:

Anita Torres

Anita.Torres@strongmind.com

View original content:

SOURCE iSucceed Virtual Schools