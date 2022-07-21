DarioHealth Demonstrates Continued Growth in Multi-Chronic Contracts with Latest Addition of a National Employer for the Full Solution Suite

Demand for Dario's single approach to chronic condition management continues to show strong demand

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, today announced a new contract to deliver its full suite of integrated chronic condition management solutions to a national employer. The new account is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022.

Demand for Dario's multi-chronic suite solutions continues to grow, with 40% of contracts signed since the beginning of 2022 now representing more than one solution. The latest employer client selected Dario to provide an integrated approach to support employees living with diabetes, high blood pressure, and needs related to weight, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. Dario's single digital therapeutics platform is designed to make it easier for people to manage chronic health conditions with highly personalized experiences informed by billions of insights gained from more than ten years of engaging consumers.

"We believe that Dario's ability to address five of the most costly and common chronic conditions with one integrated approach is resonating in a market that is saturated with point solutions. We are excited to partner with this new client and provide their employees with more continuous and connected support to improve their overall health," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager, North America, of DarioHealth.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the account launch, the potential benefits that may be realized by users utilizing the Dario platform, and the belief that its ability to common and costly chronic conditions with one integrated approach is resonating in a market that is saturated with point solutions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

