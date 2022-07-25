CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Wells Fargo Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 29, 2022

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Wells Fargo & Company ("Wells Fargo") (NYSE: WFC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wells Fargo common stock between February 24, 2021 and June 9, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Wells Fargo, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Wells Fargo includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Wells Fargo had misrepresented its commitment to diversity in the Company's workplace; (ii) Wells Fargo conducted fake job interviews in order to meet its Diverse Search Requirement; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected Wells Fargo to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, including criminal charges; (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Wells Fargo's reputation; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 29, 2022

Aggrieved Wells Fargo investors only have until August 29, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

