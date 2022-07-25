Energy Alert
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ATLANTA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its second quarter 2022 results Thursday, August 4, 2022 after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to review second quarter 2022 results will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.)

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:




North America Toll Free:

800-857-7465

International Toll:

1-312-470-0052

Passcode:

Invesco

Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/796162078


An audio replay will be available until August 19, 2022 by calling:

888-566-0495 (North America) or 1-203-369-3054 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Jack Bateman, 404-439-3323

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-results-301592615.html

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

