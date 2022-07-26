Cetera Welcomes Old Second Wealth Management

$150 million practice joins Cetera's community for tax professionals from LPL

Growth resources and dedicated support draw Chicago-area team to Cetera



LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Old Second Wealth Management, led by Shahzad Shamsuddin, has affiliated with Cetera Financial Specialists, LLC, which serves tax professionals who offer wealth management services. Old Second Wealth Management oversees nearly $150 million for clients and was formerly affiliated with LPL. The team is part of Old Second National Bank, which has approximately 40 branch offices in the Chicago area and serves approximately 1,500 clients.

Cetera Financial Group (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"After careful consideration, we are pleased to join the Cetera Financial Specialists community," Shamsuddin said. "The growth resources and dedicated, local support will help our practice thrive and empower us to better serve our clients for the long term. We look forward to many shared successes for our clients and our practice and are proud to affiliate with Cetera."

"We welcome Shahzad and his team to the Cetera family and look forward to collaborating to help the team's clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing, "said Ron Krueger, head of Cetera's community of tax professionals. "As Shahzad and his team continue to serve clients' tax and wealth management needs, Cetera Financial Specialists is dedicated to delivering the support and resources to drive positive results. Shahzad shares our client-first values and mindset, and we are confident that his practice will reach new heights at Cetera."

"Shahzad and like-minded financial professionals continue to appreciate the importance of quality of service and operations for their teams, and more importantly – their clients," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "Cetera provides best-in-class service and support without long phone wait times or being referenced as a "rep number."

Shamsuddin represents one of the latest recruiting wins for Cetera, which recently announced record second quarter business development results. Cetera attracted $3.6 billion in the second quarter of 2022, following several key additions to its sourcing and engagement team.

