England Logistics Receives Third Consecutive Stevie® Award for Customer Satisfaction

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded a silver Stevie® Award in the 20th annual American Business Awards® Achievement in Customer Satisfaction category in recognition of exceptional service provided by their full truckload team. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

The England Logistics team received accolades for exceptional efforts in the implementation of technology to enhance the client experience and educational opportunities to help shippers optimize their business strategy.

"We are very honored to be recognized as a Stevie® Award winner for outstanding service to our clients," stated Shaun Beardall, executive vice president of logistics services. "We are committed to identifying and implementing technology and education to help our clients find stability in an ever-changing supply chain environment."

The American Business Awards® (ABA) is the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the United States, both public and private, are eligible to submit nominations to the ABA. The applications were reviewed by 240 professionals worldwide, and the scored average determined the winners.

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset based transportation solutions including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company was recently recognized among the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded multiple Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information visit www.englandlogistics.com .

