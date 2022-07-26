Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Names Kate Dowd SVP/Chief Legal Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has named Kate Dowd senior vice president and chief legal officer. In this role she will direct the Memphis-based integrated healthcare system's legal department and risk management goals.

"After a comprehensive nationwide search, it became clear the right candidate was already within our organization," said Monica Wharton, MLH executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "Kate's experience navigating complex healthcare-related legal matters gives me great confidence she will successfully lead our multifaceted legal affairs efforts and serve as a trusted member of our system leadership team."

Dowd has a decade of experience specializing in health and regulatory law, most recently serving as MLH's regulatory counsel. Prior to joining MLH in 2019, she served as an attorney in the Healthcare Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group at Butler Snow LLP.

"Our policies, best practices and unshakeable commitment to our patients enable us to deliver outstanding care," added Wharton. "Kate's core values align perfectly with our mission to improve the health and wellbeing of our community."

Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Dowd has called Memphis home for 17 years. She received her undergraduate degree from Rhodes College and graduated cum laude from the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at the University of Memphis. She is a member of the American Health Law Association, the Tennessee Bar Association and the Memphis Bar Association, and recently served as chair and president emeritus of the local Memphis Bar Association's health law section.

About Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has been caring for patients and families regardless of ability to pay for more than 100 years. Guided by roots in the United Methodist Church and founded in 1918 to help meet the growing need for quality healthcare in the greater Memphis area, MLH has grown from one hospital into a comprehensive healthcare system with 13,000 Associates supporting six hospitals, including nationally ranked Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient facilities, hospice residence and physician practices serving communities across the Mid-South.

