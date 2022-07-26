Southern First Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.
"I am incredibly proud of the Southern First team as they generated significant new client relationships and record loan growth for the second quarter," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "During this time of high inflation, rising interest rates, and the resulting transition in housing and mortgage, our team's efforts resulted in strong performance with solid growth in net interest income and book value."
2022 Second Quarter Highlights
- Net income was $7.2 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.90 for Q2 2022
- Net interest income increased 16.1% to $24.9 million at Q2 2022, compared to $21.4 million at Q2 2021
- Total loans increased 26% to $2.8 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021
- Total deposits increased 24% to $2.9 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021
- Book value per common share increased to $35.39, or 11%, over Q2 2021
- Completed move to new headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September30
June 30
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
7,240
7,970
12,005
14,017
10,323
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.90
0.98
1.49
1.75
1.29
Total revenue(1)
27,149
26,091
26,194
26,411
25,052
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
3.35 %
3.37 %
3.35 %
3.38 %
3.50 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.92 %
1.10 %
1.66 %
2.03 %
1.61 %
Return on average equity(3)
10.31 %
11.60 %
17.61 %
21.67 %
16.96 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
58.16 %
56.28 %
56.25 %
53.15 %
53.87 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
2.02 %
2.03 %
2.06 %
2.06 %
2.10 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
2,389,047
2,254,135
Total deposits
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
2,433,018
2,310,892
Core deposits(6)
2,588,283
2,541,113
2,479,412
2,367,841
2,220,577
Total assets
3,287,663
3,073,234
2,925,548
2,784,176
2,650,183
Book value per common share
35.39
34.90
35.07
33.57
31.86
Loans to deposits
99.13 %
98.25 %
97.12 %
98.19 %
97.54 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.97 %
14.37 %
14.90 %
14.88 %
14.98 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.83 %
12.18 %
12.65 %
12.59 %
12.63 %
Leverage ratio
9.71 %
10.12 %
10.18 %
10.20 %
10.27 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
11.33 %
11.65 %
12.09 %
12.00 %
12.00 %
Tangible common equity(9)
8.60 %
9.06 %
9.50 %
9.54 %
9.50 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/ total assets
0.09 %
0.15 %
0.17 %
0.50 %
0.27 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
7.29 %
7.83 %
12.61 %
14.90 %
13.36 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)
0.10 %
0.13 %
0.09 %
0.49 %
0.14 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.02 %
0.00 %
0.06 %
(0.01 %)
0.00 %
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.20 %
1.24 %
1.22 %
1.51 %
1.86 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
1,166.70 %
726.88 %
625.16 %
259.95 %
619.47 %
INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Interest income
Loans
$
26,610
23,931
23,661
23,063
22,409
Investment securities
448
474
410
355
269
Federal funds sold
180
59
66
68
53
Total interest income
27,238
24,464
24,137
23,486
22,731
Interest expense
Deposits
1,844
908
900
934
920
Borrowings
510
392
380
380
381
Total interest expense
2,354
1,300
1,280
1,314
1,301
Net interest income
24,884
23,164
22,857
22,172
21,430
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
1,775
1,105
(4,200)
(6,000)
(1,900)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
23,109
22,059
27,057
28,172
23,330
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,184
1,494
1,931
2,829
1,983
Service fees on deposit accounts
209
191
200
199
173
ATM and debit card income
563
528
560
542
521
Income from bank owned life insurance
315
315
312
321
331
Net lender and referral fees on PPP loans
-
44
-
-
268
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
(394)
-
-
-
-
Other income
388
355
334
348
346
Total noninterest income
2,265
2,927
3,337
4,239
3,622
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
9,915
9,456
9,208
9,064
8,724
Occupancy
2,219
1,778
2,081
1,685
1,552
Outside service and data processing costs
1,528
1,533
1,395
1,368
1,391
Insurance
367
260
342
244
262
Professional fees
693
599
682
694
615
Marketing
329
269
260
248
208
Other
737
790
767
736
743
Total noninterest expenses
15,788
14,685
14,735
14,039
13,495
Income before provision for income taxes
9,586
10,301
15,659
18,372
13,457
Income tax expense
2,346
2,331
3,654
4,355
3,134
Net income available to common shareholders
$
7,240
7,970
12,005
14,017
10,323
Earnings per common share – Basic
$
0.91
1.00
1.52
1.78
1.32
Earnings per common share – Diluted
0.90
0.98
1.49
1.75
1.29
Basic weighted average common shares
7,945
7,932
7,877
7,874
7,848
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,075
8,096
8,057
8,001
7,988
Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, a $731 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $3.1 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income was driven by an increase in noninterest expenses, as well as an increased provision for credit losses and a decrease in mortgage banking income. Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 7.4%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with the first quarter of 2022, and increased $3.5 million, or 16.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by $184.5 million of loan growth during the second quarter of 2022.
The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The provision expense during the second quarter of 2022, calculated under the new CECL methodology, includes a $1.5 million provision for loan losses and a $250,000 provision for unfunded commitments, compared to a reversal in the provision during the second quarter of 2022 as the economy showed improvement after the onset of the pandemic.
Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $662 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $1.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. As the largest component of our noninterest income, mortgage banking income was the driving factor in the change in noninterest income from the prior quarter and the prior year due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months. In addition, we recorded a loss on disposal of assets during the second quarter of 2022 as we completed construction and relocated to our new headquarters building in Greenville, South Carolina.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.8 million, or a $1.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, and a $2.3 million increase from the second quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the prior periods due to hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases, while occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and prior year due to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters. Our insurance costs increased during the second quarter of 2022 related to higher FDIC insurance premiums, while the increase in professional fees related to higher legal, consulting and appraisal fees.
Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second quarter of 2022, 22.6% for the first quarter of 2022, and 23.3% for the second quarter of 2021. The higher tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 relates to the lesser impact of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 80,909
$ 180
0.89 %
$ 89,096
$ 59
0.27 %
$ 119,211
$ 53
0.18 %
Investment securities, taxable
98,527
404
1.64 %
113,101
425
1.52 %
85,306
212
1.00 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
10,382
56
2.16 %
11,899
64
2.17 %
11,599
74
2.56 %
Loans(10)
2,795,274
26,610
3.82 %
2,573,978
23,931
3.77 %
2,240,236
22,409
4.01 %
Total interest-earning assets
2,985,092
27,250
3.66 %
2,788,074
24,479
3.56 %
2,456,352
22,748
3.71 %
Noninterest-earning assets
154,659
152,565
117,836
Total assets
$3,139,751
$2,940,639
$2,574,188
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 389,563
144
0.15 %
$ 406,054
115
0.11 %
$ 298,446
46
0.06 %
Savings & money market
1,267,174
1,200
0.38 %
1,242,225
618
0.20 %
1,131,391
580
0.21 %
Time deposits
278,101
500
0.72 %
158,720
175
0.45 %
175,612
294
0.67 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,934,838
1,844
0.38 %
1,806,999
908
0.20 %
1,605,449
920
0.23 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
53,179
105
0.79 %
16,626
12
0.29 %
44
2
18.23 %
Subordinated debentures
36,143
405
4.49 %
36,116
380
4.27 %
36,035
379
4.22 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,024,160
2,354
0.47 %
1,859,741
1,300
0.28 %
1,641,528
1,301
0.32 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
833,943
802,299
688,576
Shareholders' equity
281,648
278,600
244,084
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$3,139,751
$2,940,639
$2,574,188
Net interest spread
3.19 %
3.28 %
3.39 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$24,896
3.35 %
$23,179
3.37 %
$21,447
3.50 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
12
15
17
Net interest income
$24,884
$23,164
$21,430
Net interest income was $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $1.7 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, resulting primarily from a $2.8 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by $221.3 million growth in average loan balances at an average rate of 3.82%, five basis points higher than the previous quarter. In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.5 million, resulting primarily from $555.0 million growth in average loan balances during the 2022 period, despite a 19-basis point decrease in loan yield. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.35% for the second quarter of 2022, a two-basis point decrease from 3.37% for the first quarter of 2022, and a 15-basis point decrease from 3.50% for the second quarter of 2021. Reduced rates on our interest-earning assets, combined with higher costs on our interest-bearing liabilities, resulted in the lower net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022 in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
21,090
20,992
21,770
17,944
17,093
Federal funds sold
124,462
95,093
86,882
47,440
75,327
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
36,538
33,131
58,557
63,149
61,377
Total cash and cash equivalents
182,090
149,216
167,209
128,533
153,797
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
98,991
106,978
120,281
113,802
91,232
Other investments
5,065
4,104
4,021
2,820
2,770
Total investment securities
104,056
111,082
124,302
116,622
94,002
Mortgage loans held for sale
18,329
17,840
13,556
31,641
36,427
Loans (5)
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
2,389,047
2,254,135
Less allowance for credit losses
(34,192)
(32,944)
(30,408)
(36,075)
(41,912)
Loans, net
2,811,013
2,627,731
2,459,469
2,352,972
2,212,223
Bank owned life insurance
50,463
50,148
49,833
49,521
49,200
Property and equipment, net
96,674
95,129
92,370
78,456
69,193
Deferred income taxes
15,078
10,635
8,397
16,591
25,025
Other assets
9,960
10,859
10,412
9,840
10,316
Total assets
$
3,287,663
3,072,640
2,925,548
2,784,176
2,650,183
Liabilities
Deposits
$
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
2,433,018
2,310,892
FHLB Advances
50,000
-
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
36,160
36,133
36,106
36,079
36,052
Other liabilities
48,708
49,809
47,715
49,450
51,580
Total liabilities
3,005,026
2,794,116
2,647,647
2,518,547
2,398,524
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
80
80
79
79
79
Nonvested restricted stock
(3,230)
(3,425)
(1,435)
(1,469)
(1,173)
Additional paid-in capital
117,714
117,286
114,226
113,501
112,604
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(10,143)
(6,393)
(740)
(248)
400
Retained earnings
178,216
170,976
165,771
153,766
139,749
Total shareholders' equity
282,637
278,524
277,901
265,629
251,659
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,287,663
3,072,640
2,925,548
2,784,176
2,650,183
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
35.39
34.90
35.07
33.57
31.86
Stock price:
High
50.09
65.02
64.73
53.50
55.26
Low
42.25
50.84
52.73
48.62
47.61
Period end
43.59
50.84
62.49
53.50
51.16
Common shares outstanding
7,986
7,981
7,925
7,913
7,900
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
259
265
270
7,400
1,048
Commercial business
-
-
-
1,469
37
Consumer
Real estate
183
739
989
1,461
2,372
Home equity
200
815
653
818
426
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
2,289
2,713
2,952
2,730
2,883
Total nonaccrual loans
2,931
4,532
4,864
13,878
6,766
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
366
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,931
4,532
4,864
13,878
7,132
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.09 %
0.15 %
0.17 %
0.50 %
0.27 %
Total loans
0.10 %
0.17 %
0.20 %
0.58 %
0.32 %
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$
3,558
3,241
3,299
4,044
4,622
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
7.29 %
7.83 %
12.61 %
14.90 %
13.36 %
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
32,944
30,408
36,075
41,912
43,499
CECL adjustment
-
1,500
-
-
-
Loans charged-off
(316)
(169)
(1,509)
(243)
(8)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
39
180
42
406
321
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(277)
11
(1,467)
163
313
Provision for credit losses
1,525
1,025
(4,200)
(6,000)
(1,900)
Balance, end of period
$
34,192
32,944
30,408
36,075
41,912
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.20 %
1.24 %
1.22 %
1.51 %
1.86 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
1,166.70 %
726.88 %
625.22 %
259.95 %
619.47 %
Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.04 %
0.00 %
0.24 %
(0.03 %)
(0.06 %)
Total nonperforming assets decreased by $1.6 million to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing 0.09% of total assets, compared to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 1,166.7% on June 30, 2022, compared to 726.9% on March 31, 2022 and 619.5% on June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 7.29%. The improvement over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of five, or $14.1 million in the aggregate, hotel loans we upgraded from substandard during the first quarter of 2022.
Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.
On June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $34.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, compared to $32.9 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, and $41.9 million, or 1.86% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. We had net charge-offs of $277 thousand, or 0.04% annualized, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $11 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Net recoveries were $313 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
551,544
527,776
488,965
470,614
452,130
Non-owner occupied RE
741,263
705,811
666,833
628,521
600,094
Construction
84,612
75,015
64,425
87,892
60,786
Business
389,790
352,932
333,049
307,969
307,933
Total commercial loans
1,767,209
1,661,534
1,553,272
1,494,996
1,420,943
Consumer
Real estate
812,130
745,667
694,401
648,276
605,026
Home equity
161,512
155,678
154,839
155,049
149,789
Construction
76,878
72,627
59,846
57,419
48,077
Other
27,476
25,169
27,519
33,307
30,300
Total consumer loans
1,077,996
999,141
936,605
894,051
833,192
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
2,845,205
2,660,675
2,489,877
2,389,047
2,254,135
Less—allowance for credit losses
(34,192)
(32,944)
(30,408)
(36,075)
(41,912)
Total loans, net
$
2,811,013
2,627,731
2,459,469
2,352,972
2,212,223
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Non-interest bearing
$
799,169
779,262
768,650
720,444
658,758
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
364,189
416,322
401,788
331,167
316,744
Money market accounts
1,320,329
1,238,866
1,201,099
1,188,666
1,136,315
Savings
41,944
41,630
39,696
34,018
33,442
Time, less than $250,000
62,340
57,972
61,122
65,177
68,022
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
282,187
174,122
91,471
93,546
97,611
Total deposits
$
2,870,158
2,708,174
2,563,826
2,433,018
2,310,892
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.3 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to the U.S. presidential administration and Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
