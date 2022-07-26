Surglogs Selected as Regulatory Compliance Partner by EyeCare Partners

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglogs, the nation's leading regulatory compliance platform for healthcare facilities, today announced a strategic partnership with EyeCare Partners.

Surglogs' platform enables EyeCare Partners facilities to maintain patient safety compliance standards and remain ready for accreditation surveys at all times. Surglogs' easy-to-use digital platform replaces the pen and paper documentation process, and automates clinical workflows for greater efficiency.

EyeCare Partners centers will take advantage of a number of patient safety modules, including the latest enterprise feature, Corporate Dashboard, that allows management to monitor its analytics and adherence to regulations from one view. EyeCare Partners will roll out this initiative across the entire enterprise with their saturation growth expected to reach over 100 locations by the end of 2023.

"Surglogs has helped us standardize processes across all centers for real time compliance while allowing us to monitor everywhere with the corporate dashboard. The ease of use has made enterprise wide adoption a success with staff and leadership alike," said Todd Albertz, CASC, Vice President, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Northmark Pharmacy. "This partnership is an important step towards accomplishing the aggressive growth goals we have for 2022."

"This was a savvy business and clinical decision by EyeCare Partners and their leadership team. Ultimately, they have invested in putting their patient and staff's safety first. I am excited to watch this partnership change the way we work in healthcare in a positive way," said Brandon Coombs, VP of Business Development at Surglogs.

About Surglogs

Surglogs' easy-to-use digital platform enables healthcare facilities to maintain health and safety compliance standards and remain survey-ready at all times. Surglogs replaces cumbersome regulatory compliance paperwork and automates clinical workflows for greater efficiency, bringing peace of mind to healthcare staff and leadership. Visit https://surglogs.com to learn more.

About EyeCare Partners

EyeCare Partners is dedicated to providing clinically integrated eye care. Our national network of over 300 ophthalmologists and 700 optometrists provides a lifetime of care to our patients with a mission to enhance vision, advance eye care and improve lives. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, over 680 ECP-affiliated practice locations provide services that span the eye care continuum in 19 states and 30 markets. For more information, visit www.eyecare-partners.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Barbora Ilic

barbora@surglogs.com

