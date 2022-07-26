TeamSnap CEO Peter Frintzilas Joins PLAY Sports Coalition's Board to Further Support Fair Access to Play Movement

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of team management software and online community for everything youth sports, today announced its CEO Peter Frintzilas has joined the PLAY Sports Coalition's (PLAY Sports) Board of Directors.

PLAY Sports, which stands for Promoting Local and Youth Sports, seeks to unite sports-based youth development organizations and build alignment in the critical areas that are impacting these organizations the most. The PLAY Sports Coalition is a movement representing more than 3,600 national and local youth sports leaders focused on ensuring that youth sports survives and thrives, and providing support and resources in the areas of funding, advocacy and movement building.

"TeamSnap's commitment to driving policy changes through TeamSnap Impact is strategically aligned with the PLAY Sports Coalition's mission to ensure youth sports programs in underserved communities thrive," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap.

TeamSnap recently launched TeamSnap Impact , a program dedicated to tackling the major problems facing youth sports, including affordability, gender equality, access to quality coaching and more. TeamSnap is dedicated to enacting positive change in youth sports through the pillars of policy, technology grants, and direct funding. Aligning with this mission, Peter's position on the PLAY Sports Coalition board allows TeamSnap to be an active leader in the formulation of the high-level policy, regulations, guidelines, and plans affecting youth sports.

"We are thrilled to have Peter join the PLAY Sports Coalition Board of Directors. His perspective and roots in the youth sports landscape will be tremendously valuable as we work to shape high-level policy, regulations, guidelines, and plans affecting youth sports," said Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, OLY, Executive Director of PLAY Sports Coalition.

Showcasing the power of PLAY Sports Coalition's leadership & grassroots members, in March 2021 they effectively advocated for an allocation of tax revenue from mobile sports betting in the state of New York to go to youth sports nonprofits. Through this effort, a grant program started this year from 1% of this tax revenue, and going forward $5 million per fiscal year will be allocated directly to the program.

You can learn about more success stories at playsportscoalition.org/stories-of-success/ .

"The allocation of tax revenue to youth sports nonprofits is a huge win for youth sports in New York," continues Frintzilas. "We are extremely proud to join forces with this group of leaders and game-changers in our industry and communities. I look forward to having a seat at this table and being able to engage in impactful conversation on how to bring the benefits of youth sports to children who are too often not able to join sports leagues due to socioeconomic status and other factors outside of their control."

About PLAY Sports Coalition

PLAY Sports Coalition is a unique coalition of thousands of stakeholders across the national and community youth sports industry united to be an active advocate of support for youth development programs, young athletes, working families, coaches and volunteers across all 50 states, particularly those in under-resourced areas. It was formed in April 2020 to unite a fragmented industry and continues to be an active advocate of support for youth development programs, young athletes, working families, coaches and volunteers across all 50 states, particularly those in under-resourced areas. The mission of the PLAY Sports Coalition is to ensure the youth and local sports industry thrives by providing families, and especially youth, equitable access to play opportunities for physical and mental health, character and leadership development. We believe it is a vital movement that will serve a key role in repairing a society that needs community, connectivity and joy.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the #1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 200 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

