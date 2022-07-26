U.S. News & World Report Once Again Names Tampa General Hospital as Best in Tampa Bay

Tampa General is regionally and nationally ranked in seven specialties and "high performing" in five additional specialties for 2022-2023.

TAMPA, Fla. , July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital is once again ranked as the #1 hospital in Tampa Bay and is third highest ranked in Florida by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-2023. Tampa General continues to be named by U.S. News & World Report as Tampa Bay's top hospital, ranks as one of the nation's top 50 hospitals in seven medical specialties, and is the only hospital in Florida ranked by U.S. News & World Report in either the top 50 nationally or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals in all 12 data-driven specialties for 2022-2023.

"To be recognized as a national leader in health care for seven consecutive years is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment to the world-class clinical excellence delivered by our entire team day after day," said Tampa General President and CEO John Couris. "Tampa General's rankings are a reflection of our process of aligning innovation and advanced research to improve the health and well-being of our patients."

Tampa General is ranked as one of the nation's top 50 hospitals in these seven medical specialties:

Tampa General also ranks as "high performing," or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals, in five additional specialties:

Additionally, Tampa General ranks as "high performing" in 11 medical procedures and conditions that include Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD); Colon Cancer Surgery; Diabetes; Heart Attack; Heart Failure; Hip Replacement; Kidney Failure; Knee Replacement; Lung Cancer Surgery; Pneumonia; and Stroke.

U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In the rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as "high performing" across multiple areas of care.

"The hospitals named to the U.S. News Honor Roll excel across numerous specialties and service lines," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need."

Tampa General, the primary teaching hospital of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and one of the nation's largest hospitals, is the leading academic medical center on the West Coast of Florida. Tampa General is known for performing the most challenging procedures and treating the most complex illnesses.

"This national recognition is a wonderful achievement, built upon Tampa General Hospital's dedication, compassion and commitment to world-class care," said Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, senior vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "I would like to thank our USF Health physicians and providers, as well as all of the Tampa General caregivers and colleagues, for their continuing pursuit of excellence and belief in making life better for residents of Tampa Bay and beyond."

U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

For more information about the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, please visit U.S. News' list of frequently asked questions.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations, and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2020, provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org .

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

