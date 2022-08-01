Advanced Instruments Acquires SAL Scientific, Expertise, and a Range of Cell Growth Supplements in Support of Research & Drug Discovery Workflows

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Instruments, a leading manufacturer of analytical instruments and services for bioprocessing, today announced the acquisition of SAL Scientific Ltd., a private company that develops and manufactures a portfolio of cell growth supplements for Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) and Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) cells. These reagents substantially improve cell growth under stressful conditions and help accelerate cell line development (CLD) biology workflows to maximize biotherapeutic production. The acquisition expands Advanced Instruments' reagent expertise and furthers its commitment to bioprocess workflows for advanced therapies.

Advanced Instruments logo (PRNewsfoto/Advanced Instruments) (PRNewswire)

SAL Scientific is the developer and manufacturer of the InstiGRO™, InstiSHAKE™, and InstiTHAW™ Cell Growth Supplements that Advanced Instruments exclusively distributes today. As part of Advanced Instruments' Solentim portfolio, these reagents are utilized in the early stages of biologic drug development to accelerate the selection of optimal clones for production of monoclonal antibodies and viral vectors used in gene therapies. Acquiring SAL Scientific's expertise will support the expansion of reagent technologies and deliver additional in-house capabilities that support ongoing technology adoption, new product innovation and enhanced customer support.

"The addition of SAL Scientific aligns with our core strategy to invest in leading technologies that deliver significant customer value across the cell line development workflow," commented Byron Selman, President & CEO of Advanced Instruments. "With SAL Scientific, we are investing to support customers in these workflows with these cell culture media supplements that provide improved cell growth, colony formation and cloning efficiency."

"We are excited about joining the Advanced Instruments team," said Steve Game, Founding Director of SAL Scientific. "As an existing commercial partner, we recognize the strong synergy between the Insti supplements and the Advanced Instruments cell line development systems. We are confident about the value that Advanced Instruments will add with regard to infrastructure for innovative product development, manufacturing capacity and global commercial reach and that this combination will continue to accelerate growth for the Insti products."

"We look forward to SAL Scientific joining the Advanced Instruments and Patricia Industries family and continuing on the next phase of growth together," said Yuriy Prilutskiy, Head of Patricia Industries North America, a part of Investor AB, and owner of Advanced Instruments. "Patricia Industries is committed to continuing our support of Advanced Instruments in their mission to deliver solutions that accelerate and improve the development of biopharmaceuticals globally, and we are excited to further increase investment in building Advanced Instruments' portfolio of CLD products."

Advanced Instruments was represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP (legal advisor).

SAL Scientific was represented by Azets (financial advisor) and Paris Smith (legal advisor).

About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments is a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments for the biotechnology, clinical, and food and beverage industries. For more than 65 years, the company's innovations have helped organizations improve quality of results, achieve reliable outcomes, and increase workplace productivity. Advanced Instruments has a diverse portfolio of products, including freezing point osmometers, cerebrospinal fluid cell counters, anaerobic jar systems, cryoscopes, pasteurization test systems, and testing standards and controls. For more information, visit www.aicompanies.com

About SAL Scientific

SAL Scientific, based in Fordingbridge UK, is a developer of innovative mammalian cell biology reagents for research and drug discovery workflows. Our 'Insti' range of animal component-free, easy to use cell culture supplements (InstiGRO™, InstiSHAKE™, and InstiTHAW™) are designed to accelerate and increase productivity in the development of commercially important cell lines used in biopharmaceutical production. For more information, visit www.salscientific.com .

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, makes control investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures within industries positioned for secular growth. Our ambition is to be the sole owner of our companies, together with strong management teams and boards. We invest with an indefinite holding period and focus on building durable value and capturing organic and non-organic growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.patriciaindustries.com.

About Investor AB

Investor, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, is an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies. We have a long-term investment perspective. Through board participation, as well as industrial experience, our network and financial strength, we work continuously to support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. For more information, visit www.investorab.com.

