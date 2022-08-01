Centerspace Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Energy Alert
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

Per Share


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss) - diluted


$                       (0.30)


$                        1.48


$                   (0.97)


$                    1.02

FFO - diluted


$                        1.02


$                        0.95


$                    2.03


$                    1.87

Core FFO - diluted


$                        1.12


$                        0.98


$                    2.10


$                    1.93



Year-Over-Year

Comparison


Sequential

Comparison


YTD Comparison

Same-Store Results


Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021


Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022


2022 vs. 2021

Revenues


11.7 %


4.2 %


10.1 %

Expenses


11.9 %


2.5 %


10.7 %

NOI


11.5 %


5.4 %


9.7 %



Three months ended

Same-Store Results


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2021

Weighted Average Occupancy


94.8 %


93.9 %


94.9 %

(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

  • Net Loss was $0.30 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Net Income of $1.48 per diluted share for the same period of 2021;
  • Core FFO increased 14.3% to $1.12 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.98 for the three months ended June 30, 2021;
  • Same-store revenues increased by 11.7% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021, driving an 11.5% increase in NOI compared to the same period of the prior year; and
  • Revised 2022 financial outlook, increasing our guidance range for net loss per share to $0.31 to $0.14 per diluted share. We also increased our same-store NOI growth guidance for 2022 to 10.0% to 12.0%, an increase of 2% over our previous guidance range. This resulted in an increase in the Core FFO guidance range to $4.45 to $4.61 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the second quarter, Centerspace had $196.2 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $183.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.2 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and increased its earnings per share, Core FFO and same-store NOI guidance. For additional information, see S-17 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The table below reflects the revised outlook.


Previous Outlook for 2022

Updated Outlook for 2022


Low

High

Low

High

Earnings per Share – diluted

$                        (0.37)

$                         (0.11)

$                        (0.31)

$                        (0.14)

Same-Store Revenue

7.0 %

9.0 %

9.0 %

10.5 %

Same-Store Expenses

5.5 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

8.5 %

Same-Store NOI

8.0 %

10.0 %

10.0 %

12.0 %

FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.26

$                          4.52

$                          4.32

$                          4.49

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.33

$                          4.57

$                          4.45

$                          4.61

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until August 16, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Number

753198


Conference Number

920238

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)
















2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter



2022


2022


2021


2021


2021

High closing price


$         103.17


$         108.27


$          111.26


$         105.42


$           79.71

Low closing price


$           76.65


$           89.01


$           96.58


$           78.42


$           67.28

Average closing price


$           87.61


$           97.15


$         103.29


$           94.10


$           71.99

Closing price at end of quarter


$           81.55


$           98.12


$         110.90


$           94.50


$           78.90

Common share distributions – annualized


$             2.92


$             2.92


$             2.88


$             2.88


$             2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized


3.6 %


3.0 %


2.6 %


3.1 %


3.6 %

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)


15,373


15,365


15,016


14,281


14,045

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)


995


997


832


845


881

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted
(thousands)


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186


Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus
imputed closing market value of outstanding limited
partnership units (thousands)


$     1,513,079


$     1,819,930


$     1,999,971


$    1,635,984


$     1,177,661

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021



6/30/2022


6/30/2021

REVENUE


$        63,116


$        60,314


$          57,988


$        50,413


$        46,656



$  123,430


$      93,304

EXPENSES
















Property operating expenses,
excluding real estate taxes


19,011


19,014


16,852


14,434


13,018



38,025


26,467

Real estate taxes


7,205


6,859


6,654


5,916


5,742



14,064


11,534

Property management expense


2,721


2,253


2,697


2,203


2,085



4,974


3,852

Casualty (gain) loss


382


598


280


(10)


(27)



980


74

Depreciation/amortization


24,768


31,001


30,418


22,447


19,308



55,769


39,300

General and administrative expenses


5,221


4,500


4,231


4,279


3,797



9,721


7,703

TOTAL EXPENSES


$        59,308


$        64,225


$          61,132


$        49,269


$        43,923



$  123,533


$      88,930

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and
other investments


27



678



26,840



27


Operating income (loss)


3,835


(3,911)


(2,466)


1,144


29,573



(76)


4,374

Interest expense


(7,561)


(7,715)


(7,456)


(7,302)


(7,089)



(15,276)


(14,320)

Interest and other income (loss)


(17)


1,063


1,117


(5,082)


619



1,046


1,050

Net income (loss)


$         (3,743)


$         (10,563)


$          (8,805)


$         (11,240)


$        23,103



$   (14,306)


$      (8,896)

Dividends to Series D preferred
unitholders


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)



(320)


(320)

Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interest – Operating
Partnership and Series E preferred units


950


2,157


1,793


1,930


(1,386)



3,107


(917)

Net (income) loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests – consolidated
real estate entities


(38)


(23)


(36)


(22)


(19)



(61)


(36)

Net income (loss) attributable to
controlling interests


(2,991)


(8,589)


(7,208)


(9,492)


21,538



(11,580)


(10,169)

Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)



(3,214)


(3,214)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE
TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$         (4,598)


$         (10,196)


$          (8,815)


$         (11,099)


$        19,931



$   (14,794)


$     (13,383)

















Per Share Data - Basic
















Net earnings (loss) per common share –
basic


$           (0.30)


$           (0.68)


$            (0.61)


$           (0.79)


$            1.49



$      (0.97)


$         1.02

















Per Share Data - Diluted
















Net earnings (loss) per common share –
diluted


$           (0.30)


$           (0.68)


$            (0.61)


$           (0.79)


$            1.48



$      (0.97)


$         1.02

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$  2,401,427


$  2,390,952


$  2,271,170


$  2,203,606


$  1,838,837

Less accumulated depreciation


(487,834)


(465,752)


(443,592)


(426,926)


(407,400)



1,913,593


1,925,200


1,827,578


1,776,680


1,431,437

Mortgage loans receivable




43,276


42,160


37,457

Total real estate investments


1,913,593


1,925,200


1,870,854


1,818,840


1,468,894

Cash and cash equivalents


13,156


13,313


31,267


20,816


5,194

Restricted cash


1,914


2,409


7,358


2,376


8,444

Other assets


18,950


24,651


30,582


34,919


17,218

TOTAL ASSETS


$  1,947,613


$  1,965,573


$  1,940,061


$  1,876,951


$  1,499,750












LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$       48,077


$       50,360


$       62,403


$       58,092


$       52,413

Revolving line of credit


73,000


46,000


76,000


57,000


87,000

Notes payable, net of loan costs


299,374


299,359


299,344


299,454


319,286

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs


497,917


521,536


480,703


489,140


287,143

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$     918,368


$     917,255


$     918,450


$     903,686


$     745,842












SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS


$       18,627


$       22,412


$       25,331


$       21,585


$       18,022

EQUITY











Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest


1,207,849


1,203,685


1,157,255


1,092,130


1,033,940

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income


(511,552)


(495,732)


(474,318)


(454,691)


(433,310)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(2,362)


(2,550)


(4,435)


(5,784)


(12,064)

Total shareholders' equity


$     787,465


$     798,933


$     772,032


$     725,185


$     682,096

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


222,528


226,302


223,600


225,850


53,133

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


625


671


648


645


657

Total equity


$  1,010,618


$  1,025,906


$     996,280


$     951,680


$     735,886

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY


$  1,947,613


$  1,965,573


$  1,940,061


$  1,876,951


$  1,499,750

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended



Sequential


Year-Over-Year


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


6/30/2021



$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change

Operating income (loss)

$      3,835


$     (3,911)


$     29,573



$      7,746


(198.1) %


$     (25,738)


(87.0) %

Adjustments:















Property management expenses

2,721


2,253


2,085



468


20.8 %


636


30.5 %

Casualty (gain) loss

382


598


(27)



(216)


(36.1) %


409


*

Depreciation and amortization

24,768


31,001


19,308



(6,233)


(20.1) %


5,460


28.3 %

General and administrative expenses

5,221


4,500


3,797



721


16.0 %


1,424


37.5 %

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other
investments

(27)



(26,840)



(27)


N/A


26,813


(99.9) %

Net operating income

$     36,900


$     34,441


$     27,896



$      2,459


7.1 %


$      9,004


32.3 %
















Revenue















Same-store

$     48,867


$     46,891


$     43,762



$      1,976


4.2 %


$      5,105


11.7 %

Non-same-store

13,334


12,507


1,195



827


6.6 %


12,139


1,015.8 %

Other properties

915


916


664



(1)


(0.1) %


251


37.8 %

Dispositions



1,035





(1,035)


(100.0) %

Total

63,116


60,314


46,656



2,802


4.6 %


16,460


35.3 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes















Same-store

19,700


19,215


17,610



485


2.5 %


2,090


11.9 %

Non-same-store

6,286


6,329


357



(43)


(0.7) %


5,929


1,660.8 %

Other properties

230


329


258



(99)


(30.1) %


(28)


(10.9) %

Dispositions



535





(535)


(100.0) %

Total

26,216


25,873


18,760



343


1.3 %


7,456


39.7 %

Net operating income















Same-store

29,167


27,676


26,152



1,491


5.4 %


3,015


11.5 %

Non-same-store

7,048


6,178


838



870


14.1 %


6,210


741.1 %

Other properties

685


587


406



98


16.7 %


279


68.7 %

Dispositions



500





(500)


(100.0) %

Total

$     36,900


$     34,441


$     27,896



$      2,459


7.1 %


$      9,004


32.3 %

* Not a meaningful percentage




Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change

Operating income (loss)

$                (76)


$           31,214


$       (31,290)


(100.2) %

Adjustments:








Property management expenses

4,974


3,852


1,122


29.1 %

Casualty (gain) loss

980


74


906


*

Depreciation and amortization

55,769


39,300


16,469


41.9 %

General and administrative expenses

9,721


7,703


2,018


26.2 %

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(27)


(26,840)


26,813


(99.9) %

Net operating income

$           71,341


$           55,303


$       16,038


29.0 %









Revenue








Same-store

$           95,758


$           86,956


$        8,802


10.1 %

Non-same-store

25,841


2,242


23,599


1,052.6 %

Other properties

1,831


1,332


499


37.5 %

Dispositions


2,774


(2,774)


(100.0) %

Total

123,430


93,304


30,126


32.3 %









Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes








Same-store

38,915


35,140


3,775


10.7 %

Non-same-store

12,614


701


11,913


1,699.4 %

Other properties

560


521


39


7.5 %

Dispositions


1,639


(1,639)


(100.0) %

Total

52,089


38,001


14,088


37.1 %









Net operating income








Same-store

56,843


51,816


5,027


9.7 %

Non-same-store

13,227


1,541


11,686


758.3 %

Other properties

1,271


811


460


56.7 %

Dispositions


1,135


(1,135)


(100.0) %

Total

$           71,341


$           55,303


$       16,038


29.0 %

* Not a meaningful percentage

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change



2022


2021


$ Change


% Change


















Controllable expenses

















On-site compensation(1)

$    5,234


$    4,676


$       558


11.9 %



$    9,978


$    9,199


$        779


8.5 %

Repairs and maintenance

3,055


2,534


521


20.6 %



5,627


4,730


897


19.0 %

Utilities

3,089


2,519


570


22.6 %



7,035


5,678


1,357


23.9 %

Administrative and marketing

1,059


923


136


14.7 %



2,105


1,857


248


13.4 %

Total

$  12,437


$  10,652


$    1,785


16.8 %



$  24,745


$  21,464


$      3,281


15.3 %


















Non-controllable expenses

















Real estate taxes

$    5,521


$    5,391


$       130


2.4 %



$  10,763


$  10,741


$          22


0.2 %

Insurance

1,742


1,567


175


11.2 %



3,407


2,935


472


16.1 %

Total

$    7,263


$    6,958


$       305


4.4 %



$  14,170


$  13,676


$        494


3.6 %


















Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes - non-same-store

$    6,286


$      357


$    5,929


1,660.8 %



$  12,614


$      701


$    11,913


1,699.4 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes - other properties

230


258


(28)


(10.9) %



560


521


39


7.5 %

Property operating expenses, including real estate
taxes - dispositions


535


(535)


(100.0) %




1,639


(1,639)


(100.0) %

Total property operating expenses, including
real estate taxes

$  26,216


$  18,760


$    7,456


39.7 %



$  52,089


$  38,001


$    14,088


37.1 %

(1)

On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a  non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021



6/30/2022


6/30/2021

Funds From Operations
















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$     (4,598)


$     (10,196)


$     (8,815)


$     (11,099)


$     19,931



$  (14,794)


$   13,457

Adjustments:
















Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership


(950)


(2,157)


(1,793)


(1,930)


1,386



(3,107)


917

Depreciation and amortization


24,768


31,001


30,418


22,447


19,308



55,769


39,300

Less depreciation – non real estate


(101)


(101)


(101)


(80)


(87)



(202)


(185)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities


(7)


(21)


(21)


(24)


(24)



(28)


(48)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate


(27)



(678)



(26,840)



(27)


(26,840)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     19,085


$     18,526


$     19,010


$       9,314


$     13,674



$   37,611


$   26,601

















Adjustments to Core FFO:
















Non-cash casualty (gain) loss


163


25






188


Loss on extinguishment of debt


5



2


530


3



5


Technology implementation costs(1)


447


103


535


625


447



550


860

Commercial lease termination proceeds





(450)





Acquisition related costs




90


140





Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and
mark-to-market


205


(613)


(411)


5,353




(408)


Amortization of assumed debt


(116)


(115)


(26)


(27)




(231)


Pursuit costs


1,127







1,127


Other miscellaneous items


100


(4)


(61)


(3)




96


3

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     21,016


$     17,922


$     19,139


$     15,482


$     14,124



$   38,938


$   27,464

















Funds from operations applicable to common shares
and Units


$     19,085


$     18,526


$     19,010


$       9,314


$     13,674



$   37,611


$   26,601

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160



320


320

Funds from operations applicable to common shares
and Units - diluted


$     19,245


$     18,686


$     19,170


$       9,474


$     13,834



$   37,931


$   26,921

















Core funds from operations applicable to common
shares and Units


$     21,016


$     17,922


$     19,139


$     15,482


$     14,124



$   38,938


$   27,464

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160



320


320

Core funds from operations applicable to common
shares and Units - diluted


$     21,176


$     18,082


$     19,299


$     15,642


$     14,284



$   39,258


$   27,784

















Per Share Data
















Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted


$       (0.30)


$       (0.68)


$       (0.61)


$       (0.81)


$        1.48



$      (0.97)


$       1.02

FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$        1.02


$        1.01


$        1.07


$        0.60


$        0.95



$       2.03


$       1.87

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$        1.12


$        0.98


$        1.08


$        0.98


$        0.98



$       2.10


$       1.93

















Weighted average shares - basic


15,369


15,097


14,541


14,065


13,353



15,233


13,216

Effect of redeemable operating partnership units


995


965


838


865


916



978


939

Effect of Series D preferred units


228


228


228


228


228



228


228

Effect of Series E preferred units


2,186


2,186


2,186


705




2,186


Effect of dilutive restricted stock units and stock
options


48


66


75


59


17



57


18

Weighted average shares and Units - diluted


18,826


18,542


17,868


15,922


14,514



18,682


14,401

(1)

Costs are related to a two-year implementation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021



6/30/2022


6/30/2021

Adjusted EBITDA
















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$    (2,991)


$      (8,589)


$       (7,208)


$     (9,492)


$    21,538



$  (11,580)


$    16,671

Adjustments:
















Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160



320


320

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership


(950)


(2,157)


(1,793)


(1,930)


1,386



(3,107)


917

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests –
Operating Partnership


$    (3,781)


$      (10,586)


$       (8,841)


$     (11,262)


$    23,084



$  (14,367)


$    17,908

Adjustments:
















Interest expense


7,547


7,700


7,440


7,287


7,075



15,247


14,291

Loss on extinguishment of debt


5



2


530


3



5


3

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate
investments


24,759


30,980


30,397


22,423


19,284



55,739


39,253

Non-cash casualty (gain) loss


163


25






188


Interest income


(74)


(464)


(644)


(769)


(583)



(538)


(990)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other
investments


(27)



(678)



(26,840)



(27)


(26,840)

Technology implementation costs


447


103


534


625


447



550


860

Commercial lease termination proceeds





(450)





Acquisition related costs




90


140





Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market


18


(582)


(359)


5,361




(564)


Pursuit costs


1,127







1,127


Other miscellaneous items


100


(4)


(61)


(3)




96


Adjusted EBITDA


$    30,284


$      27,172


$       27,880


$     23,882


$    22,470



$    57,456


$    44,485

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)


Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations




Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed

Debt


Unsecured Fixed

Debt


Unsecured
Variable
Debt


Total

Debt


% of

Total Debt


Weighted

Average Interest
Rate(1)

 2022 (remainder)


$                    —


$                    —


$              —


$                    —



2023


42,015




42,015


4.8 %


4.02 %

2024







2025


31,699



73,000


104,699


12.0 %


3.08 %

2026


52,762




52,762


6.0 %


3.74 %

Thereafter


374,734


300,000



674,734


77.2 %


3.21 %

Total debt


$            501,210


$            300,000


$        73,000


$            874,210


100.0 %


3.27 %

(1)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year. 



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021

Debt Balances Outstanding











Secured fixed rate - other mortgages


$  302,360


$  326,113


$  284,934


$  293,547


$  288,363

Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility


198,850


198,850


198,850


198,850


Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)




75,000


57,000


50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit


73,000


46,000


1,000



37,000

Unsecured term loans






145,000

Unsecured senior notes


300,000


300,000


300,000


300,000


175,000

Debt total


$  874,210


$  870,963


$  859,784


$  849,397


$  695,363












Other mortgages rate


3.85 %


3.85 %


3.81 %


3.83 %


3.90 %

Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate


2.78 %


2.78 %


2.78 %


2.78 %


Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)(1)


3.04 %


2.56 %


4.22 %


2.79 %


2.24 %

Term loan rate (rate with swap)






4.19 %

Senior notes rate


3.12 %


3.12 %


3.12 %


3.12 %


3.47 %

Total debt


3.27 %


3.29 %


3.26 %


3.23 %


3.70 %

(1)

The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81% which was terminated in February 2022.

 

CENTERSPACE 

CAPITAL ANALYSIS 

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)




Three Months Ended



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021

Equity Capitalization











Common shares outstanding


15,373


15,365


15,016


14,281


14,045

Operating partnership units outstanding


995


997


832


845


881

Series E preferred units (as converted)


2,186


2,186


2,186


2,186


Total common shares and units outstanding


18,554


18,548


18,034


17,312


14,926

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)


$       81.55


$       98.12


$     110.90


$       94.50


$      78.90

Equity capitalization-common shares and units


$ 1,513,079


$ 1,819,930


$ 1,999,971


$ 1,635,984


$  1,177,661

Recorded book value of preferred shares


$     93,350


$     93,530


$     93,530


$     93,530


$    93,530

Total equity capitalization


$ 1,606,429


$ 1,913,460


$ 2,093,501


$ 1,729,514


$  1,271,191












Series D Preferred Units


$     18,627


$     22,412


$     25,331


$     21,585


$    18,022












Debt Capitalization











Total debt


$   874,210


$   870,963


$   859,784


$   849,397


$  695,363

Total capitalization


$ 2,499,266


$ 2,806,835


$ 2,978,616


$ 2,600,496


$  1,984,576












Total debt to total capitalization(1)


35.0 %


31.0 %


28.9 %


33.1 %


35 %

(1)

Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares, operating partnership units, and the as converted Series E preferred units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021



6/30/2022


6/30/2021

Debt service coverage ratio(1)


       3.39 x


       2.93 x


       3.17 x


       2.75 x


     2.62 x



       3.16 x


       2.58 x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred
distributions and principal amortization


       2.83 x


       2.50 x


       2.68 x


       2.32 x


     2.21 x



       2.64 x


       2.17 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


       7.11 x


       7.89 x


       7.43 x


       8.67 x


     7.68 x



       7.49 x


       7.76 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


       8.03 x


       8.96 x


       8.50 x


       9.88 x


     8.92 x



       8.47 x


       9.01 x

















Distribution Data
















Common shares and Units outstanding at record date


16,367


16,363


15,848


15,126


14,926



16,367


14,926

Total common distribution declared


$ 11,948


$ 11,944


$ 11,411


$ 10,890


$  10,448



$ 23,892


$ 20,367

Common distribution per share and Unit


$     0.73


$     0.73


$     0.72


$     0.72


$   0.70



$     1.46


$     1.40

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)


65.2 %


74.5 %


66.7 %


73.5 %


71.4 %



69.5 %


72.5 %

(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SECOND QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q2 2022


Q2 2021


% Change


Q2 2022


Q2 2021


% Change


Q2 2022


Q2 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


1,457


$        8,667


$             7,870


10.1 %


$         2,816


$         2,504


12.5 %


$         5,851


$          5,366


9.0 %

Minneapolis, MN


2,537


12,911


11,395


13.3 %


5,480


5,064


8.2 %


7,431


6,331


17.4 %

North Dakota


2,421


8,482


8,078


5.0 %


3,523


3,199


10.1 %


4,959


4,879


1.6 %

Omaha, NE


1,370


4,501


4,037


11.5 %


1,931


1,885


2.4 %


2,570


2,152


19.4 %

Rochester, MN


1,121


5,235


4,709


11.2 %


2,138


1,937


10.4 %


3,097


2,772


11.7 %

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


4,353


3,634


19.8 %


1,992


1,582


25.9 %


2,361


2,052


15.1 %

Other Mountain West


1,221


4,718


4,039


16.8 %


1,820


1,439


26.5 %


2,898


2,600


11.5 %

Same-Store Total


11,319


$      48,867


$           43,762


11.7 %


$       19,700


$       17,610


11.9 %


$       29,167


$        26,152


11.5 %



% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy (1)


Average Monthly
Rental Rate (2)


Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (3)

Regions



Q2 2022


Q2 2021


Growth


Q2 2022


Q2 2021


% Change


Q2 2022


Q2 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


20.1 %


94.0 %


94.3 %


(0.3) %


$         1,856


$         1,693


9.6 %


$         2,109


$          1,909


10.5 %

Minneapolis, MN


25.5 %


94.2 %


94.2 %



1,601


1,519


5.4 %


1,800


1,589


13.3 %

North Dakota


17.0 %


95.6 %


95.9 %


(0.3) %


1,119


1,078


3.8 %


1,222


1,159


5.4 %

Omaha, NE


8.8 %


97.1 %


95.5 %


1.6 %


1,028


927


10.9 %


1,128


1,029


9.6 %

Rochester, MN


10.6 %


95.2 %


94.5 %


0.7 %


1,547


1,404


10.2 %


1,635


1,482


10.3 %

St. Cloud, MN


8.1 %


91.5 %


92.7 %


(1.2) %


1,150


1,005


14.4 %


1,330


1,097


21.2 %

Other Mountain West


9.9 %


96.5 %


98.1 %


(1.6) %


1,208


1,015


19.0 %


1,334


1,124


18.7 %

Same-Store Total


100.0 %


94.8 %


94.9 %


(0.1) %


$         1,366


$         1,256


8.8 %


$         1,518


$          1,358


11.8 %

(1)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q2 2022


Q1 2022


% Change


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


% Change


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


% Change

Denver, CO


1,457


$         8,667


$             8,458


2.5 %


$         2,816


$         2,468


14.1 %


$         5,851


$          5,990


0.4 %

Minneapolis, MN


2,537


12,911


12,391


4.2 %


5,480


5,398


1.5 %


7,431


6,993


6.3 %

North Dakota


2,421


8,482


8,157


4.0 %


3,523


3,653


(3.6) %


4,959


4,504


10.1 %

Omaha, NE


1,370


4,501


4,363


3.2 %


1,931


1,898


1.7 %


2,570


2,465


4.3 %

Rochester, MN


1,121


5,235


5,003


4.6 %


2,138


2,096


2.0 %


3,097


2,907


6.5 %

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


4,353


4,165


4.5 %


1,992


2,084


(4.4) %


2,361


2,081


13.5 %

Other Mountain West


1,221


4,718


4,354


8.4 %


1,820


1,618


12.5 %


2,898


2,736


5.9 %

Same-Store Total


11,319


$       48,867


$           46,891


4.2 %


$       19,700


$       19,215


2.5 %


$       29,167


$        27,676


5.4 %



% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



Q2 2022


Q1 2022


Growth


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


% Change


Q2 2022


Q1 2022


% Change

Denver, CO


20.1 %


94.0 %


94.3 %


(0.3) %


$         1,856


$         1,819


2.0 %


$         2,109


$          2,052


2.8 %

Minneapolis, MN


25.5 %


94.2 %


93.3 %


0.9 %


1,601


1,583


1.1 %


1,800


1,744


3.2 %

North Dakota


17.0 %


95.6 %


94.8 %


0.8 %


1,119


1,103


1.5 %


1,222


1,185


3.1 %

Omaha, NE


8.8 %


97.1 %


94.9 %


2.2 %


1,028


1,000


2.8 %


1,128


1,118


0.9 %

Rochester, MN


10.6 %


95.2 %


92.9 %


2.3 %


1,547


1,518


1.9 %


1,635


1,601


2.1 %

St. Cloud, MN


8.1 %


91.5 %


93.0 %


(1.5) %


1,150


1,120


2.7 %


1,330


1,252


6.2 %

Other Mountain West


9.9 %


96.5 %


94.0 %


2.5 %


1,208


1,155


4.6 %


1,334


1,264


5.5 %

Same-Store Total


100.0 %


94.8 %


93.9 %


0.9 %


$         1,366


$         1,339


2.0 %


$         1,518


$          1,471


3.2 %

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Denver, CO


1,457


$       17,124


$           15,536


10.2 %


$         5,283


$         5,074


4.1 %


$       11,841


$        10,462


13.2 %

Minneapolis, MN


2,537


25,302


22,796


11.0 %


10,879


9,944


9.4 %


14,423


12,852


12.2 %

North Dakota


2,421


16,639


16,027


3.8 %


7,176


6,470


10.9 %


9,463


9,557


(1.0) %

Omaha, NE


1,370


8,865


8,063


9.9 %


3,828


3,647


5.0 %


5,037


4,416


14.1 %

Rochester, MN


1,121


10,238


9,353


9.5 %


4,235


3,923


8.0 %


6,003


5,430


10.6 %

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


8,518


7,289


16.9 %


4,076


3,217


26.7 %


4,442


4,072


9.1 %

Other Mountain West


1,221


9,072


7,892


15.0 %


3,438


2,865


20.0 %


5,634


5,027


12.1 %

Same-Store Total


11,319


$       95,758


$           86,956


10.1 %


$       38,915


$       35,140


10.7 %


$       56,843


$        51,816


9.7 %



% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



2022


2021


Growth


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

Denver, CO


20.8 %


94.2 %


94.0 %


0.2 %


$         1,838


$         1,688


8.9 %


$         2,080


$          1,891


10.0 %

Minneapolis, MN


25.4 %


93.8 %


93.6 %


0.2 %


1,592


1,511


5.4 %


1,772


1,600


10.8 %

North Dakota


16.6 %


95.2 %


96.0 %


(0.8) %


1,111


1,070


3.8 %


1,203


1,149


4.7 %

Omaha, NE


8.9 %


96.0 %


95.3 %


0.7 %


1,014


919


10.3 %


1,123


1,029


9.1 %

Rochester, MN


10.6 %


94.1 %


95.0 %


(0.9) %


1,532


1,390


10.2 %


1,618


1,464


10.5 %

St. Cloud, MN


7.8 %


92.3 %


93.6 %


(1.3) %


1,135


988


14.9 %


1,291


1,089


18.5 %

Other Mountain West


9.9 %


95.3 %


97.9 %


(2.6) %


1,181


1,001


18.0 %


1,299


1,100


18.1 %

Same-Store Total


100.0 %


94.3 %


94.8 %


(0.5) %


$         1,353


$         1,246


8.6 %


$         1,494


$          1,351


10.6 %

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)




Three Months Ended



6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End











Same-Store


11,319


11,319


10,672


10,676


10,676

Non-Same-Store


3,519


3,519


3,769


3,599


903

All Communities


14,838


14,838


14,441


14,275


11,579












Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)











Same-Store


$      1,366


$      1,339


$      1,314


$      1,279


$      1,233

Non-Same-Store


1,245


1,218


1,225


1,506


1,617

All Communities


$      1,337


$      1,292


$      1,291


$      1,293


$      1,263












Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)











Same-Store


$      1,518


$      1,471


$      1,463


$      1,392


$      1,333

Non-Same-Store


1,329


1,271


1,306


1,606


1,739

All Communities


$      1,473


$      1,424


$      1,423


$      1,397


$      1,365












Weighted Average Occupancy(4)











Same-Store


94.8 %


93.9 %


93.4 %


94.3 %


94.9 %

Non-Same-Store


95.0 %


94.5 %


94.7 %


95.1 %


94.2 %

All Communities


94.8 %


94.0 %


93.7 %


94.4 %


94.8 %












Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent











Same-Store


40.3 %


41.0 %


39.5 %


41.8 %


41.9 %

Non-Same-Store


47.1 %


50.6 %


44.1 %


39.9 %


32.9 %

All Communities


41.8 %


43.0 %


40.6 %


41.6 %


41.0 %












Capital Expenditures






















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store


$        196


$        145


$        369


$        255


$        159

(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Same Store Capital Expenditures


6/30/2022


6/30/2021



6/30/2022


6/30/2021

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes


11,319


11,319



11,319


11,319











Building - Exterior


$               72


$              416



$              598


$              900

Building - Interior


35


50



36


142

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing


591


270



861


417

Furniture & Equipment


113


41



192


107

Landscaping & Grounds


133


87






Turnover


1,279


851



1,946


1,386

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store


$           2,223


$           1,715



$           3,858


$           3,106

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$              196


$              152



$              341


$              274











Value Add


$           6,229


$           4,549



$         11,800


$           7,180

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store


$           8,452


$           6,264



$         15,658


$         10,286

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$              747


$              553



$           1,383


$              909













Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Capital Expenditures - All Properties


6/30/2022


6/30/2021



6/30/2022


6/30/2021

All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes


14,839


11,575



14,839


11,575











Capital Expenditures


$           2,499


$           1,793



$           4,340


$           3,348

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home


$              168


$              155



$              292


$              289











Value Add


6,288


4,555



11,858


7,186

Acquisition Capital


1,397


402



2,986


960

Total Capital Spend


10,184


6,750



19,184


11,494

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home


$              686


$              583



$           1,293


$              993























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Value Add Capital Expenditures


6/30/2022


6/30/2021



6/30/2022


6/30/2021

Interior - Units










Same-Store


$           4,317


$           3,115



$           6,955


$           4,806

Non-Same-Store






Total Interior Units


$           4,317


$           3,115



$           6,955


$           4,806











Common Areas and Exteriors










Same-Store


$           1,912


$           1,434



$           4,845


$           2,374

Non-Same-Store


59


6



58


6

Total Common Areas and Exteriors


$           1,971


$           1,440



$           4,903


$           2,380











Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures










Same-Store


$           6,229


$           4,549



$         11,800


$           7,180

Non-Same-Store


59


6



58


6

Total Portfolio Value-Add


$           6,288


$           4,555



$         11,858


$           7,186

CENTERSPACE

2022 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)  


Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.


Six Months Ended


2022 Previous Outlook Range


2022 Revised Outlook Range


June 30, 2022


Low


High


Low


High


YTD Actual


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount

Same-store growth










Revenue

$                     95,758


7.0 %


9.0 %


9.0 %


10.5 %

Controllable expenses

24,745


7.0 %


9.0 %


10.0 %


11.5 %

Non-controllable expenses

14,170


3.0 %


4.5 %


3.0 %


3.5 %

Total Expenses

$                     38,915


5.5 %


7.5 %


7.5 %


8.5 %

Same-store NOI

$                     56,843


8.0 %


10.0 %


10.0 %


12.0 %











Components of NOI










Same-store NOI

$                     56,843


$      115,850


$      118,150


$      118,200


$      119,800

Non-same-store NOI (1)

13,227


29,200


29,900


29,200


29,700

Other Commercial NOI

1,271


2,100


2,300


2,200


2,300

Total NOI

$                     71,341


$      147,150


$      150,350


$      149,600


$      151,800











Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market
activity, excluding impact from change in share count

$                             —





Interest expense

$                    (15,276)


(32,200)


(31,700)


(32,200)


(31,800)

Preferred dividends

$                      (3,214)


(6,400)


(6,400)


(6,400)


(6,400)

Gain loss on sale of real estate and other investments

$                           (27)















Recurring income and expenses










Interest and other income

$                       1,012


$         1,580


$         1,750


$         1,380


$         1,550

General and administrative and property management

(14,695)


(27,625)


(26,975)


(28,900)


(28,600)

Casualty losses

(980)


(1,900)


(1,600)


(1,800)


(1,700)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

(202)


(375)


(325)


(375)


(325)

Non-controlling interest

(28)


(110)


(100)


(110)


(100)

Total recurring income and expenses

$                    (14,893)


$      (28,430)


$      (27,250)


$      (29,805)


$      (29,175)

FFO

$                     37,931


$       80,120


$       85,000


$       81,195


$       84,425











Non-core income and expenses










Non-cash casualty (gain)  loss

$                          188


$            500


$            350


$            500


$            400

Technology implementation costs

550


950


850


1,000


900

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

(408)


200


200


(100)


(100)

Pursuit costs

1,127




1,100


1,100

Other miscellaneous items

(130)


(300)


(400)


(100)


Total non-core income and expenses

$                       1,327


$         1,350


$         1,000


$         2,400


$         2,300

Core FFO

$                     39,258


$        81,470


$        86,000


$        83,595


$        86,725











EPS - Diluted

$                        (0.97)


$          (0.37)


$          (0.11)


$          (0.31)


$          (0.14)

FFO per diluted share

$                         2.03


$           4.26


$           4.52


$           4.32


$           4.49

Core FFO per diluted share

$                         2.10


$           4.33


$           4.57


$           4.45


$           4.61

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

18,682


18,800


18,800


18,800


18,800











Additional Assumptions










Same-store capital expenditures (per home)

$                          341


$            925


975


$            950


1,000

Value-add expenditures

$                     11,858


$        21,000


$        24,000


$        26,000


$        29,000

Investments

$                   116,874


$      116,874


$      116,874


$      116,874


$      116,874

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Six Months Ended


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended


June 30, 2022


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2022


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$                      (14,794)


$              282


$           4,922


$           2,002


$           5,172

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E
preferred units

(3,107)


(7,885)


(7,885)


(7,885)


(7,885)

Depreciation and amortization

55,769


86,923


86,923


86,923


86,923

Less depreciation - non real estate

(202)


(430)


(390)


(375)


(325)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(28)


(70)


(90)


(110)


(100)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

320


640


640


640


640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     37,931


$         79,460


$         84,120


$         81,195


$         84,425











Adjustments to Core FFO:










Casualty loss write off

188


600


500


500


400

Technology implementation costs

550


990


890


1,000


900

Interest rate swap termination and amortization

(408)




(100)


(100)

Pursuit costs

1,127




1,100


1,100

Other miscellaneous items

(130)




(100)


Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     39,258


$         81,050


$         85,510


$         83,595


$         86,725











Earnings per share - diluted

$                        (0.97)


$            (0.37)


$            (0.11)


$            (0.31)


$            (0.14)

FFO per share - diluted

$                         2.03


$             4.26


$             4.52


$             4.32


$             4.49

Core FFO per share - diluted

$                         2.10


$             4.33


$             4.57


$             4.45


$             4.61

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Six Months Ended


12 Months Ended


12 Months Ended


June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2021


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Operating income (loss)

$                          (76)


$         30,977


$         35,077


$         31,977


$         34,577

Adjustments:










General and administrative and property management
expenses

14,695


27,800


27,100


28,900


28,600

Casualty loss

980


2,000


1,700


1,800


1,700

Depreciation and amortization

55,769


86,923


86,923


86,923


86,923

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

(27)





Net operating income

$                     71,341


$       147,700


$       150,800


$       149,600


$       151,800

