LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.606 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. (PRNewswire)

Second Quarter Highlights

Net loans, exclusive of SBA PPP loans, grew $61.5 million during the second quarter, representing a 34% annualized growth rate

Noninterest bearing deposits grew $19.1 million since March 31, 2022 or 46% annualized

Net interest income increased to $7.85 million , an increase of $376 thousand over the linked quarter, including the impact of additional interest expense for subordinated notes issued April 8, 2022

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Every region of the Bank contributed to the tremendous growth in both quality commercial loans and low-cost deposits this quarter, including our new team members in the Delaware Valley Region. This is an incredible accomplishment by our teams and confirms the quality of talent we have been able to attract." He continued, "With this momentum, we look forward to a strong second half of 2022 as we continue to welcome new clients and expand our impact in the communities we serve."

Total assets were $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $1.036 billion at March 31, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2022 totaled $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $862.2 million and $727.6 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The loan growth from March 31, 2022 includes $61.5 million in primarily commercial organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $8.1 million to $2.5 million at June 30, 2022. The $40.2 million increase in deposits from March 31, 2022 included a $19.1 million increase in noninterest bearing demand accounts, reflecting a continuing focus on growing low-cost transaction accounts.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $1.5 million, representing 0.14% of total assets. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $6.5 million. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total reserve when including the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger totaled $10.0 million or approximately 1.26% of the combined portfolio at June 30, 2022.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $7.9 million compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of recent interest rate increases, offset by the additional interest expense of subordinated notes issued early in the quarter. Net interest income does not include recognition of any fees from SBA PPP loans, which were included in purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the GNB Financial merger. Net interest margin remained relatively steady at 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to experience modest expansion in the current rising interest rate environment given the Company's asset-sensitive balance sheet.

Noninterest income experienced a slight decrease from $711 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 to $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, and noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was generally stable at $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Shareholders' equity decreased from $106.3 million at March 31, 2022 to $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 due to a $2.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income as a result of an increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates. The unrealized loss was partially offset by net income less dividends declared.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were further strengthened during the quarter, reflecting the additional $15 million in capital contributed to the Bank following completion of the Company's $20.0 million private placement of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032 on April 8, 2022.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Nicole Ulmer

Corporate and Investor Relations Officer

717.803.8895

IR@linkbancorp.com

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







































June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)















ASSETS















Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents

$ 7,563

$ 6,425

$ 8,620

$ 6,079 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions

55,433

102,704

13,970

18,913 Cash and cash equivalents

62,996

109,129

22,590

24,992 Certificates of deposit with other banks

11,088

12,828

12,828

14,570 Securities available for sale, at fair value

85,756

93,202

103,783

126,410 Securities held to maturity

28,816

5,000

—

— Loans held for sale

—

4,074

3,860

— Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,890 at June 30, 2022, $3,443 at

March 31, 2022, $3,152 at December 31, 2021, and $2,878 at June 30, 2021

786,516

727,618

711,664

246,185 Investments in restricted bank stock

2,567

3,612

2,685

2,569 Premises and equipment, net

7,915

5,253

5,289

3,212 Right-of-Use Asset – Premises

4,513

4,605

4,680

342 Bank-owned life insurance

19,012

18,898

18,787

8,846 Goodwill and other intangible assets

37,020

37,085

37,152

2,482 Deferred tax asset

5,777

5,092

4,038

160 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

7,909

9,280

5,407

2,402 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763

$ 432,170 LIABILITIES















Deposits:















Demand, noninterest bearing

$ 184,345

$ 165,228

$ 129,243

$ 74,664 Interest bearing

718,028

696,942

642,422

301,636 Total deposits

902,373

862,170

771,665

376,300 Other Borrowings

1,639

36,117

19,814

282 Subordinated Debt

40,585

20,653

20,696

— Operating Lease Liabilities

4,513

4,606

4,680

342 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

6,004

5,790

6,285

3,170 TOTAL LIABILITIES

955,114

929,336

823,140

380,094 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Preferred stock

—

—

—

— Common stock

101

99

99

57 Surplus

83,068

82,930

82,910

21,604 Retained earnings

26,491

25,623

24,836

27,823 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(4,889)

(2,312)

1,778

2,780 Treasury stock

—

—

—

(188) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

104,771

106,340

109,623

52,076 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763

$ 432,170

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary







Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021



6/30/2022

6/30/2021 (In Thousands, except share and per share data)





















INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME





















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 8,114

$ 7,763

$ 2,695



$ 15,877

$ 5,371 Other

981

619

638



1,600

1,286 Total interest and dividend income

9,095

8,382

3,333



17,477

6,657 INTEREST EXPENSE





















Deposits

818

665

462



1,483

966 Other Borrowings

2

33

4



35

11 Subordinated Debt

422

207

—



629

— Total interest expense

1,242

905

466



2,147

977 NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

7,853

7,477

2,867



15,330

5,680 Provision for loan losses

395

280

44



675

91 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR

LOAN LOSSES

7,458

7,197

2,823



14,655

5,589 NONINTEREST INCOME





















Service charges on deposit accounts

218

210

147



428

341 Bank-owned life insurance

114

110

50



224

95 Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale

0

13

—



13

— Gain on sale of loans

153

180

81



333

271 Other

211

198

366



409

507 Total noninterest income

696

711

644



1,407

1,214 NONINTEREST EXPENSE





















Salaries and employee benefits

3,722

3,656

1,143



7,378

2,246 Occupancy

433

473

113



906

275 Equipment and data processing

595

597

230



1,192

468 Professional fees

307

228

(21)



535

250 FDIC insurance

138

204

29



342

59 Bank Shares Tax

201

183

86



384

173 Other

846

757

512



1,603

659 Total noninterest expense

6,242

6,098

2,092



12,340

4,130 Income (Loss) before income tax (benefit) expense

1,912

1,810

1,375



3,722

2,673 Income tax (benefit) expense

306

286

202



592

375 NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 1,606

$ 1,524

$ 1,173



$ 3,130

$ 2,298























EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC

$ 0.16

$ 0.16

$ 0.21



$ 0.32

$ 0.40 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED

$ 0.16

$ 0.15

$ 0.21



$ 0.31

$ 0.40 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING,





















BASIC

9,836,984

9,826,435

5,691,686



9,831,739

5,691,686 DILUTED

9,913,477

10,053,684

5,691,686



9,983,742

5,691,686

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary



Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended ('Dollars In Thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2022 Operating Highlights











Net Income (Loss)

$ 1,606

$ 1,524

$ 3,130 Net Interest Income

7,853

7,477

15,330 Provision for Loan Losses

395

280

675 Non-Interest Income

696

711

1,407 Non-Interest Expense

6,242

6,098

12,340













Selected Ratios











Net Interest Margin

3.38 %

3.40 %

3.39 % Annualized Return on Assets

0.63 %

0.63 %

0.63 % Annualized Return on Equity

6.13 %

5.72 %

5.91 %

















6/30/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 Financial Condition Data











Total Assets

$ 1,059,885

$ 1,035,676

$ 932,763 Loans Held for Investment, Net

786,516

727,618

711,664













Noninterest-bearing Deposits

184,345

165,228

129,243 Interst-bearing Deposits

718,028

696,942

642,422 Total Deposits

902,373

862,170

771,665













Capital Ratios (Bank-Level)











Total Capital Ratio

12.42 %

11.14 %

11.50 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.94 %

10.67 %

11.02 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.94 %

10.67 %

11.02 % Leverage Ratio

10.10 %

8.71 %

8.85 %













Asset Quality Data











Non-performing Assets

$ 1,494

$ 1,246

$ 1,410 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.15 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.20 % Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")

$ 3,890

$ 3,443

$ 3,152 AFLL to Total Loans

0.49 %

0.47 %

0.44 % AFLL to Nonperforming Assets

260.37 %

276.32 %

223.55 %













Due to the merger of LINKBANCORP, Inc. and GNB Financial Services, Inc. effective September 18, 2021, all periods prior to such date represent the results of GNB Financial Services, Inc. as the accounting acquirer in the merger.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, INC.