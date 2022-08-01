LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.606 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Net loans, exclusive of SBA PPP loans, grew $61.5 million during the second quarter, representing a 34% annualized growth rate
- Noninterest bearing deposits grew $19.1 million since March 31, 2022 or 46% annualized
- Net interest income increased to $7.85 million, an increase of $376 thousand over the linked quarter, including the impact of additional interest expense for subordinated notes issued April 8, 2022
Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Every region of the Bank contributed to the tremendous growth in both quality commercial loans and low-cost deposits this quarter, including our new team members in the Delaware Valley Region. This is an incredible accomplishment by our teams and confirms the quality of talent we have been able to attract." He continued, "With this momentum, we look forward to a strong second half of 2022 as we continue to welcome new clients and expand our impact in the communities we serve."
Total assets were $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $1.036 billion at March 31, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of June 30, 2022 totaled $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $862.2 million and $727.6 million, respectively, at March 31, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The loan growth from March 31, 2022 includes $61.5 million in primarily commercial organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $8.1 million to $2.5 million at June 30, 2022. The $40.2 million increase in deposits from March 31, 2022 included a $19.1 million increase in noninterest bearing demand accounts, reflecting a continuing focus on growing low-cost transaction accounts.
As of June 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $1.5 million, representing 0.14% of total assets. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $6.5 million. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total reserve when including the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger totaled $10.0 million or approximately 1.26% of the combined portfolio at June 30, 2022.
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $7.9 million compared to $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of recent interest rate increases, offset by the additional interest expense of subordinated notes issued early in the quarter. Net interest income does not include recognition of any fees from SBA PPP loans, which were included in purchase accounting adjustments in connection with the GNB Financial merger. Net interest margin remained relatively steady at 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2022 and is anticipated to experience modest expansion in the current rising interest rate environment given the Company's asset-sensitive balance sheet.
Noninterest income experienced a slight decrease from $711 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 to $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, and noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was generally stable at $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.
Shareholders' equity decreased from $106.3 million at March 31, 2022 to $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 due to a $2.6 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income as a result of an increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates. The unrealized loss was partially offset by net income less dividends declared.
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were further strengthened during the quarter, reflecting the additional $15 million in capital contributed to the Bank following completion of the Company's $20.0 million private placement of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032 on April 8, 2022.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded over the counter (OTC Pink) under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Nicole Ulmer
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
717.803.8895
IR@linkbancorp.com
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 7,563
$ 6,425
$ 8,620
$ 6,079
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
55,433
102,704
13,970
18,913
Cash and cash equivalents
62,996
109,129
22,590
24,992
Certificates of deposit with other banks
11,088
12,828
12,828
14,570
Securities available for sale, at fair value
85,756
93,202
103,783
126,410
Securities held to maturity
28,816
5,000
—
—
Loans held for sale
—
4,074
3,860
—
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,890 at June 30, 2022, $3,443 at
786,516
727,618
711,664
246,185
Investments in restricted bank stock
2,567
3,612
2,685
2,569
Premises and equipment, net
7,915
5,253
5,289
3,212
Right-of-Use Asset – Premises
4,513
4,605
4,680
342
Bank-owned life insurance
19,012
18,898
18,787
8,846
Goodwill and other intangible assets
37,020
37,085
37,152
2,482
Deferred tax asset
5,777
5,092
4,038
160
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
7,909
9,280
5,407
2,402
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
$ 432,170
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 184,345
$ 165,228
$ 129,243
$ 74,664
Interest bearing
718,028
696,942
642,422
301,636
Total deposits
902,373
862,170
771,665
376,300
Other Borrowings
1,639
36,117
19,814
282
Subordinated Debt
40,585
20,653
20,696
—
Operating Lease Liabilities
4,513
4,606
4,680
342
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
6,004
5,790
6,285
3,170
TOTAL LIABILITIES
955,114
929,336
823,140
380,094
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
Common stock
101
99
99
57
Surplus
83,068
82,930
82,910
21,604
Retained earnings
26,491
25,623
24,836
27,823
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(4,889)
(2,312)
1,778
2,780
Treasury stock
—
—
—
(188)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
104,771
106,340
109,623
52,076
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
$ 432,170
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 8,114
$ 7,763
$ 2,695
$ 15,877
$ 5,371
Other
981
619
638
1,600
1,286
Total interest and dividend income
9,095
8,382
3,333
17,477
6,657
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
818
665
462
1,483
966
Other Borrowings
2
33
4
35
11
Subordinated Debt
422
207
—
629
—
Total interest expense
1,242
905
466
2,147
977
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
7,853
7,477
2,867
15,330
5,680
Provision for loan losses
395
280
44
675
91
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
7,458
7,197
2,823
14,655
5,589
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
218
210
147
428
341
Bank-owned life insurance
114
110
50
224
95
Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale
0
13
—
13
—
Gain on sale of loans
153
180
81
333
271
Other
211
198
366
409
507
Total noninterest income
696
711
644
1,407
1,214
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
3,722
3,656
1,143
7,378
2,246
Occupancy
433
473
113
906
275
Equipment and data processing
595
597
230
1,192
468
Professional fees
307
228
(21)
535
250
FDIC insurance
138
204
29
342
59
Bank Shares Tax
201
183
86
384
173
Other
846
757
512
1,603
659
Total noninterest expense
6,242
6,098
2,092
12,340
4,130
Income (Loss) before income tax (benefit) expense
1,912
1,810
1,375
3,722
2,673
Income tax (benefit) expense
306
286
202
592
375
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 1,606
$ 1,524
$ 1,173
$ 3,130
$ 2,298
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$ 0.16
$ 0.16
$ 0.21
$ 0.32
$ 0.40
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ 0.16
$ 0.15
$ 0.21
$ 0.31
$ 0.40
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
9,836,984
9,826,435
5,691,686
9,831,739
5,691,686
DILUTED
9,913,477
10,053,684
5,691,686
9,983,742
5,691,686
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
('Dollars In Thousands)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2022
Operating Highlights
Net Income (Loss)
$ 1,606
$ 1,524
$ 3,130
Net Interest Income
7,853
7,477
15,330
Provision for Loan Losses
395
280
675
Non-Interest Income
696
711
1,407
Non-Interest Expense
6,242
6,098
12,340
Selected Ratios
Net Interest Margin
3.38 %
3.40 %
3.39 %
Annualized Return on Assets
0.63 %
0.63 %
0.63 %
Annualized Return on Equity
6.13 %
5.72 %
5.91 %
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
Loans Held for Investment, Net
786,516
727,618
711,664
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
184,345
165,228
129,243
Interst-bearing Deposits
718,028
696,942
642,422
Total Deposits
902,373
862,170
771,665
Capital Ratios (Bank-Level)
Total Capital Ratio
12.42 %
11.14 %
11.50 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.94 %
10.67 %
11.02 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.94 %
10.67 %
11.02 %
Leverage Ratio
10.10 %
8.71 %
8.85 %
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
$ 1,494
$ 1,246
$ 1,410
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.14 %
0.12 %
0.15 %
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.19 %
0.17 %
0.20 %
Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")
$ 3,890
$ 3,443
$ 3,152
AFLL to Total Loans
0.49 %
0.47 %
0.44 %
AFLL to Nonperforming Assets
260.37 %
276.32 %
223.55 %
Due to the merger of LINKBANCORP, Inc. and GNB Financial Services, Inc. effective September 18, 2021, all periods prior to such date represent the results of GNB Financial Services, Inc. as the accounting acquirer in the merger.
