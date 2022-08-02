MEET MORGAN KLINE, THE NEW FITNESS CEO PUTTING WOMEN FIRST

Burn Boot Camp Executive Team Restructure Prepares for Global Expansion with 10,000 Gym Locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fitness franchise Burn Boot Camp is proud to announce the appointment of co-founder Morgan Kline to CEO, strengthening the brand's outlook on the fitness industry. As other gyms focus on aesthetics, Burn Boot Camp has always taken a different approach by putting an emphasis on improving confidence and performance through community-based fitness. With this recent appointment of its first female CEO, Burn Boot Camp is poised to achieve its goal of expanding to 10,000 global locations while staying steadfast in its philosophy of empowering women.

Burn Boot Camp CEO and co-founder, Morgan Kline (PRNewswire)

Morgan Kline's first mission will be to continue establishing Burn Boot Camp's competitive positioning, broadening the reach of its value offering to women and accelerating overall strategic growth.

"Nothing is more empowering than having self-confidence. Being proud of the woman you see in the mirror every morning is a feat many try hard to attain but few experience," shares Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp CEO. "From inception, Burn Boot Camp entered the market as a female-focused boutique gym franchise built for her and her family. As we celebrate our gym's tenth anniversary this year, I am incredibly inspired and fueled to embark on this next chapter of Burn's legacy serving as its CEO, with our 'Burn Nation' dedicated to giving women the self-assurance they deserve in a world that is so connected to social media and unrealistic body image messaging."

Former CEO, Devan Kline, will step into a new Visionary role where he will have a razor-sharp focus on strategically architecting the next evolution of Burn Boot Camp's creative business endeavors, nurturing key relationships, and working closely with the gym's franchise partners to realize their collective potential.

A natural integrator of all functions of the business, Morgan Kline previously worked as an analyst at the Kellogg Company and served as Burn Boot Camp's CFO, followed by COO. Her tenure in this experience has set her for a successful foundation as CEO, enabling her to seamlessly integrate all business components and bring a more significant, more effective impact to all locations and the community they serve.

Regarding the leadership restructure, Devan Kline shares, "I always felt that Morgan would be the natural CEO for long-term growth before she even considered it. I knew that once we realized unit profitability, a strong leadership team, and world-class operational infrastructure, my job of building the foundation as CEO was done. Morgan's eclectic energy and sales and marketing prowess in the world of fitness brings a next-level sophistication to our operation, motivated to drive new growth, and develop new opportunities for franchise partners."

He will continue to fuel the Burn Boot Camp business as a visionary, where he will focus on ideating future initiatives, building and maintaining key relationships with franchise partners and team members, and complex problem-solving to further boost Burn Boot Camp's awareness. His work begins with a master franchise program and an aggressive domestic growth strategy, alongside a new world of products and services to bring to the Burn Boot Camp ecosystem.

The power duo are a testament and best-in-class example of how sweat equity, mutual respect and collaboration have proven that working together, in sync, can lead to a successful gym franchise. They have worked side-by-side over the last 10 years, building Burn Boot Camp into a thriving community and will continue leading Burn Boot Camp together to drive the brand's vision and growth.

For more information on Burn Boot Camp, visit burnbootcamp.com.

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded women and men can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both women and men alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute Camps through highly innovative daily programming crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com

Burn Boot Camp Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp