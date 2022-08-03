Introducing Large-Format Additions to Sharp 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Display Lineup

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) and Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America (SNDSA) introduced today the PN-HC and PN-HE 4K Ultra-HD LCD professional display series. The large-format monitors complement the existing Sharp lineup of monitors for commercial and professional environments, which launched in February 2022 with the PN-HS and PN-HY displays.

Offering vivid, ultra-high definition and lifelike images with incredible realism, the PN-HE and PN-HC are available in 65" Class (64 ½" diagonal) and 75" Class (74 ½" diagonal) sizes, while the PN-HC series also carries an 86" Class (85 9/16" diagonal) version. The PN-HC series boasts up to 450 nits of brightness and is an ideal solution for indoor retail, apparel and reception areas. The PN-HE series is even brighter at up to 600 nits and is perfect for indoor spaces with direct or indirect sunlight, such as windows and skylights.

"The PN-HC and PN-HE series are the perfect complements to our Ultra-HD lineup of professional and commercial displays, offering solutions for environments in need of larger formats," says Gary Bailer, Director of Product Management. "We're excited to offer these options to allow professionals to showcase stunning imagery and capture their audiences' attention in an impactful way."

With four times the pixel resolution of Full HD, the two new LCD monitor series come with built-in media players, so images and videos can display via USB drive and without the need of a PC. They also offer flexible installation in all major orientations – landscape, portrait, tilt-forward or tilt-backward.

The PN-HC751 and PN-HE751 will ship in July/August 2022, while the PN-HC651, PN-HC861 and PN-HE651 are expected to ship in early September 2022.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, and smart office technologies. Headquartered in Montvale, NJ, Sharp has been named a "Best Places to Work in NJ" in 2022 by NJBIZ and has been named to Fortune Magazine's 2022 World's Most Admired Company List.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America



Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, strives to elevate your workplace with Simply Smarter technology, including professional and commercial displays which help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered to accelerate collaboration and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. For more information, visit our website.

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Sharp/NEC offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, is a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization's expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more.

For more information, please visit our website.

