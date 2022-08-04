2022 CALIFORNIA ECONOMIC SUMMIT OPENS REGISTRATION

Annual event brings industry, community, private and public sectors together to collaborate on equity, environmental and economic advancements

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opened today for the 2022 California Economic Summit, which will take place in Bakersfield, CA on October 27-28. This year's Summit, produced by California Forward (CA FWD) in partnership with members of its California Stewardship Network, marks the 11th annual gathering of private, public and civic leaders from across the state's diverse regions committed to building an inclusive and sustainable economy where all Californians can prosper.

"I think what makes this Summit unique is that you're not just dreamers, you're doers. California is the world's fifth largest economy because of the hard work each and every one of you are doing to drive innovation and create high-quality jobs across every region of the state," said Governor Gavin Newsom, honorary Summit chair.

This year's Summit features an impressive list of speakers, including California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, California State Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta and CA FWD's Young Leaders Advisory Council. Other local, regional, state and cross-sectoral leaders are confirming their attendance at the Summit every day.

CA FWD's Summit is the only event of its kind where regional leaders from business, community, government, philanthropy and industry come together each year to develop a shared economic agenda—one that balances racial and geographic equity, environmental sustainability and economic growth.

The Summit is a powerful catalyst of action that has been instrumental in numerous statewide advancements, including the $600 million Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF), $6 billion in broadband budget funding and the newly passed California Dream For All homeownership program.

A standout feature of the Summit is that a different region within the state hosts the event each year, giving the host region the opportunity to make a distinct and important impact on attendees from across California. The Summit's priorities each year are directly responsive and scaled to create solutions that meet the challenges of today.

"Every year, the California Economic Summit is the place where folks across California's diverse regions work together to develop solutions to some of our most critical issues," says Micah Weinberg, CEO of CA FWD. "With a focus on energy evolution and building a sustainable energy future, this year's Summit is an opportunity for leaders across California to work together to develop a shared agenda that sets the stage for action."

Summit attendees help drive advancements forward during working sessions covering several priority areas, including expanding homeownership, advocating for digital equity and supporting solutions to reduce wildfire risk, among others.

This year's Summit features the launch of several new or updated action priorities, including fostering economic prosperity in a changing climate, advancing inclusive regional economic development, ensuring California's creative communities and cultural heritage thrive and more. CA FWD is excited to be joined by expert speakers on the plenary stage to explore these action areas.

Nick Ortiz, CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, and Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO of the Latino Community Foundation, serve as co-chairs of this year's Summit.

Early bird registration is available until August 31. For more information and to register, visit http://cafwd.org/2022summit.

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA FWD) leads a statewide movement, bringing people together across communities, regions and interests to improve government and create inclusive, sustainable growth for everyone. A 501(c)(3) organization, CA FWD drives collective action to identify solutions that can be taken to scale to meet the challenges the state is facing. CA FWD serves as the backbone for the California Stewardship Network , an alliance of regional economic development leaders, and is home to the California Economic Summit and the California Dream Index. To view our work product from last year's Summit, which informs our agenda for the year and will be built upon at this year's Summit, see the 2022 Roadmap to Shared Prosperity .

