Electric Generator Industry Report 2022: Power Equipment Direct Assesses State of Backup Power

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era when an aging electrical grid and climate change are reducing the dependability of conventional utilities, Americans are increasingly looking for power security in electric generators and battery storage systems.

Whole-home battery backup systems, such as the Power Reserve from Kohler, are one way consumers are protecting themselves from power outages and electric grid problems. (PRNewswire)

According to an analysis by Reuters, nationwide power outages have doubled over the past six years. A rise in extreme weather events attributed to climate change is further taxing the electrical grid. This all comes at a time when demand for consumer power is perhaps greater than ever before, with an estimated 25 to 35 percent of Americans working from home.

Since the power companies are struggling to meet this growing demand, or are doing so unreliably, electric generator manufacturers and distributors are stepping in to fill the void and give Americans a feeling of security.

"More consumers are working, and schooling, from home, and they have a higher reliance on power needs and constant connectivity," explains Brandon Hepner, VP-Sales Kohler Generators. "To address the shifting consumer mindset, Kohler Co. is investing in design, engineering, and technology to support our growing portfolio of whole home connected products."

This portfolio includes not only Kohler's traditional line of home standby and portable generator products but also the new Kohler Power Reserve battery storage system, which stores power from solar panels.

"Consumers today want control of their power resiliency, and backup power plays an ever-increasing role in providing constant, reliable power for a home's connected products when the main grid does not," says Hepner.

Waiting for Backup Power

Although Americans want backup power, they cannot always get it in time with the ongoing supply chain crisis. Industry-wide parts and labor shortages that began during the Covid-19 pandemic have persisted, driving lead times on generators to sometimes surpass a year.

"Keeping products in stock has been a challenge faced by everyone in the power equipment industry these past two years," says Kristopher Schrader, senior category manager for generators at Power Equipment Direct. "Fortunately, Power Equipment Direct has managed to keep generators and battery storage systems in stock by building close relationships with our vendors, like Kohler, Generac, Honda, and more, and proactively stocking up on inventory."

Although generators and portable power stations are currently in stock, consumers are advised not to wait to acquire one. This is particularly true for those living in hurricane zones and areas prone to other types of severe weather and power outages.

Demand for backup power solutions is expected to grow moving forward. As it does, consumers can expect the technology and capabilities of backup power to grow with it.

Since 2002, Power Equipment Direct's mission is to "Make buying technical products simple." Utilizing specially-trained product experts, its wide selection of power equipment and HVAC products, and its U.S.-based support team, Power Equipment Direct provides a streamlined shopping experience designed to save customers time, money, and hassle. Read more about Power Equipment Direct and its family of online superstores.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Power Equipment Direct