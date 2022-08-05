SPARX ANNOUNCES DTC ELIGIBILITY

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sparx Technology Inc. (TSXV: SPRX) (OTCQB: STCXF) ("Sparx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

SPARX logo (CNW Group/Sparx Technology Inc.) (PRNewswire)

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Sparx shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "STCXF".

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

On behalf of the Board

Al Thorgeirson

CEO and President

ABOUT SPARX:

Sparx is an interactive media technology company whose principal activities are providing media companies and sports teams with technologies to engage audiences. The patented Sparx platform enables broadcasters, streamers, and video producers to engage viewers for longer, generate new revenue opportunities, and create lean-forward experiences for audiences eager to join the action. Millions of users can connect to the Sparx platform and interact simultaneously on their mobile phone, tablet, or computer anywhere in the world, in real time.

For more information about Sparx, visit the Company's website at www.sparxtechnology.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release, including statements concerning the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward–looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Financing. Forward–looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward–looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including risks that the Transaction does not proceed, or proceed on the expected terms, geopolitical risk, regulatory, Covid-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward–looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning the Company or future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sparx Technology Inc.