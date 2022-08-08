Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA Approved Treatment to Help Retinal Disease Patients Maintain or Gain Vision

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Coherus BioSciences in developing the brand name CIMERLI™ (ranibizumab-eqrn), under which the interchangeable biosimilar approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 2, 2022, will be marketed.

CIMERLI™ was developed by Coherus BioSciences, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with over a decade of experience delivering high-quality biosimilar therapeutics that will expand patient access to life-changing biologic medicines. Ranibizumab-eqrn, a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor, is indicated for the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion, Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Coherus BioSciences on the FDA approval of CIMERLI," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,800 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,200 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,100 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

