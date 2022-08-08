Eyemart Express Launches Inclusive Back-to-School Shopping

Optical retailer partners with autism nonprofit to help children see clearly this new school year

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-school shopping for new glasses can be challenging for children, particularly for those with sensory needs in the autism community. Now, Eyemart Express is making it easier to prepare for the new school year by offering inclusive shopping experiences for autistic children and their families. The Texas-based optical retailer is launching the nationwide initiative in partnership with Autism Society of Texas (AST), an arm of the national nonprofit that empowers people in the autism community by providing the resources they need to live fully. After closely working with the organization, the joint effort aims to remove barriers and help children see clearly.

Eyemart Express store associates across the country received training that was uniquely designed by AST to best support individual customers with varying needs. Associates were also provided with an opportunity to participate in the optical retailer's more intensive AST training program. Graduates of that program will sport an "Autism-friendly Associate" pin for easy customer recognition and assistance.

As part of this initiative, customers can find a new inclusive shopping page on the Eyemart Express website that features tips and other helpful information for parents. There is also a guided social narrative of a shopping experience—complete with pictures—to best prepare kids for what to expect when visiting an Eyemart Express store to get new glasses.

Shoppers can also call Eyemart Express stores, prior to visiting, to request accommodations, such as adjusting music and scheduling quieter times to shop for a less stimulating environment. Back-to-school shopping at Eyemart Express helps families save time, too. The optical retailer can have new, high-quality glasses that are customized to fit the needs of each child ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to on-site labs and skilled technicians.

"Eyemart Express' inclusivity initiative is a game changer for so many families," says Jacquie Benestante, Executive Director of Autism Society of Texas. "We are excited to have a partner like Eyemart Express take the steps to understand and provide support for individuals with autism on a national level."

"We are proud to make it easier for children with autism to see better and pave the way for inclusive shopping in our industry thanks to our chain-wide partnership with Autism Society of Texas," says Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express CMO. "We hope our push for inclusivity has a positive impact on the lives of our customers in the communities that we serve."

The optical retailer is also helping families stretch budgets with additional savings on glasses for the new school year: From now until Oct. 2, two pairs with durable, polycarbonate lenses that hold up on the playground and activities are available for $79 (reg. $200). This offer includes a one-year frame warranty, providing parents with an additional value.

Visit a local Eyemart Express store to take advantage of the inclusive shopping experience. All locations can be found at eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 236 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

