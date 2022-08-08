WeTrade Group intends to enter exclusive strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Regarding Exclusive Monkeypox Test Kits Sales Channel globally

BEIJING, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, completed an in-depth discussion of the strategic partnership with Jiqing Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd recently. The companies will sign the official contract soon and Wetrade will take the exclusive sale channel for Jiqing's monkeypox virus test kits globally.

Jiqing, a medical company that has been at the top of the medical industry in China, has changed its development strategy to overseas markets. From the COVID-19 antigen test kits to monkeypox test kits, Jiqing has consolidated the overseas market step by step. Jiqing expects to benefit from the advanced technology and international market channels through partnering with Wetrade.

As a global-oriented development enterprise, Wetrade has been working on discovering overseas business for domestic companies. Wetrade believes that building its own private domain traffic would help Chinese companies carry out business operations in overseas markets easier. In the meantime, it would empower those companies to increase product awareness rapidly, find targeted audiences accurately and accumulate customers efficiently.

The cooperation with Jiqing is a great opportunity to enter the medical industry, as another breakthrough. However, relying on its technology and operation ability accumulated in domestic and international markets, Wetrade has the capability to expand western market for Jiqing and utilize the private domain to reach terminal consumers by social fission, to save distribution costs for Jiqing and help maximize the company's profit.

Mr. Pijun Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Wetrade, said: " Working with Jiqing is not only for the profit, but it is a prominent occasion for customer base expansion. We are looking forward to attracting more customers from different industry to use our channel and private domain marketing promotion, to help them avoid the domestic competitiveness and develop overseas markets with differentiated thinking."

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a technical service provider of SAAS and Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses, and a pioneering internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenario to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system. As of today, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China and Hong Kong, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

