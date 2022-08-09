Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ to open in Leesburg GA

LEESBURG, Ga., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing BBQ and hot dog chains in America. With 65 units across the United States and food trucks on the road they are poised to be the leader in the hot dog and BBQ market. Crave features Hot Dogs topped how you like them with numerous toppings to choose from, pulled chicken, pulled pork, and smoked brisket. From sandwiches, sliders and plates to your classic BBQ sides, desserts and appetizers, Crave has it all. The self-pour beer wall Each location chooses anywhere from 32-48 local craft beers, wines and ciders on tap. Some stores even have mixed drinks, YUM! Customers are able to choose as much or little as they like and pay by the oz, not by the glass. Crave features patios with fun and games, trivia nights, karaoke, live music, kids eat free Wednesdays and more. Ax lanes were also introduced this year. The axes are real and so is the fun. A fun family-oriented atmosphere where everyone leaves happy not hungry!

This past week Crave welcomed a new franchisee, Omar Quesada to the Crave Family. This will be the 7th location to enter the Georgia market. Omar plans to have his store in the Leesburg Georgia market.

Crave has received numerous awards for its food and service and offers multiple avenues for its guest to enjoy the Crave experience. Drive Thru's, delivery, catering, dine in as well as curbside pickup are available. Craves app also allows ordering ahead and offers free food, rewards and much more!

For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com.

