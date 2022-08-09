To Dip, Dunk or Drizzle: Wendy's Sweetens up the Morning with NEW Homestyle French Toast Sticks

Wendy's Breakfast Menu Expands with a Taste of Nostalgia, Bringing Sweet Addition to the Savory Lineup

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® is eyeing straight A's for its breakfast lineup this back-to-school season with the addition of its NEW Homestyle French Toast Sticks available in restaurants nationwide starting August 15. As the first sweet breakfast menu addition, this treat serves up syrupy goodness for fans looking for a flavorful way to start their morning – whether at home or on-the-go.

"Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks strike a perfect note of nostalgia and bring even more morning flavor to our menu – this time with something sweet," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "From day one, we launched our breakfast offering to save fans from the boring and bland morning options that exist at some of our competitors, and we've done just that. Wendy's all-new Homestyle French Toast Sticks give our fans a better breakfast worthy of their first meal of the day."

Each bite of Homestyle French Toast Sticks delivers a mouthful of flavor striking the perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with delicious notes of vanilla. Fans can pair this classic breakfast option with a new syrup dip to complement the flavor profile. Breakfast lovers can dip into a variety of size options, including a 4-piece or 6-piece a la carte option or a 6-piece combo featuring Seasoned Potatoes and a beverage.

"We are always looking at new ways to deliver high-quality, craveable and affordable breakfast offerings," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. "The Homestyle French Toast Sticks play into sweetness – a space we've mastered– to balance out our savory morning flavors. The piping hot pillowy French Toast Sticks and golden syrup dip are the perfect way to take your breakfast game to the next level."

To enjoy this sweet treat for yourself, place an order through the Wendy's mobile app or order in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy's. When ordering directly from the Wendy's app or with your MyWendy's™ account online, you'll earn points to treat yourself all. year. long. with Wendy's Rewards™ .*

The only question that remains... will you enjoy your Homestyle French Toast Sticks with a dip, dunk, or drizzle?

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

