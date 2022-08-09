OneView Commerce Supports Innovative Customer Engagement

Initiatives include curbside pickup and home delivery.

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce today announced it successfully delivered a series of key digital initiatives leveraging OneView's Unified Commerce Platform for Kroger.

To meet changing shopper needs, America's largest grocer leveraged OneView's headless commerce capabilities to finalize the digital orders when those orders are delivered at curbside pickup or via home delivery. OneView's Unified Commerce platform powers eCommerce pickup and delivery experiences at more than 1,000 Kroger locations.

"Using OneView's platform, we continue to deliver an innovative associate experience," said Sriram Samu, Customer Technology Vice President at Kroger. "The solution helps us create a seamless associate experience through guided processes and simplified training—ultimately reducing our customer wait times."

Kroger development teams leverage OneView's unified commerce transaction engine to meet both store associates' and their customers' rapidly evolving needs across modalities.

"We are pleased to support Kroger's phenomenal success in speeding delivery of solutions based on their strategic business transformation priorities and customers' needs," said OneView Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza . "Their results are a testament to our vision for unified commerce and our platform's power to enhance customer and store associate experiences while enabling retailers to retain control over the development and delivery of new brand-based interactions."

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce creates the digital pathway for retailers to transform store and customer experiences with a unified commerce transaction engine that abstracts basket creation, calculation and checkout functions from siloed, disparate store and commerce systems. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the omnichannel 'moment of action,' OneView empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy, reduces substitutions and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan. The Kroger Company, Australia Post and Molton Brown use OneView's smart basket technology to overcome legacy constraints and unlock store technology from static checkout lanes into the hands of customers and associates for click-to-brick engagement in pick and pack, pickups, delivery, scan and go, next-gen point of sale, and omnichannel order management. Learn more at www.oneviewcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter @oneviewcommerce

With OneView’s unified commerce, API-first transaction engine, leading retailers transform critical digital engagement, including pickup and home delivery, while gaining modern tech stack control and cloud power to deliver next-gen commerce and checkout anywhere. (PRNewsfoto/OneView Commerce, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

