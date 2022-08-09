Raptor Technologies and Alertus Technologies Partner to Provide Comprehensive Solution for Keeping K-12 Schools Safe

Alertus to Offer Free Desktop Alerting Software to Raptor Alert Customers to Enhance their Mass Notification Capabilities

HOUSTON and BALTIMORE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies , the leading provider of school safety software, and Alertus Technologies , a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced they will integrate their best-in-class safety and security offerings to enhance security for K-12 schools and districts.

The partnership combines Alertus' notification solutions with Raptor's robust emergency management and reunification tools, setting new, high standards for critical communication and response during emergencies. Alertus' integrated, modular mass notification offerings – including Alertus Desktop™ , IP Text-to-Speech Interface for PA systems, and a range of hardwired and pocket-sized activation devices – are designed to help K-12 schools automate widespread, instant alerting in an emergency. Now, any K-12 school utilizing Raptor Technologies can automatically send emergency notifications to all alerting modalities unified by the Alertus Mass Notification System via Raptor® Connect™.

Alertus will also offer Raptor Alert customers free Alertus Desktop™ and Alertus Desktop™ for Chrome, powerful desktop and browser-based alerting software that instantly overrides computer displays with customizable notifications. The promotion is made possible through Alertus' Safe in Seconds Initiative , a philanthropic effort to equip schools and nonprofits with mass notification technology they might not otherwise be able to afford.

"School districts across the country are recognizing the value of being able to quickly initiate an alert and notify staff and teachers in the event of a school emergency," said Chris Noell, chief product officer, Raptor Technologies. "By integrating with Alertus, we're expanding the ways users can rapidly access Raptor Alert to trigger an alert and increasing the ways a campus can be notified of an emergency."

Raptor Alert is currently used by more than 7,500 schools nationwide to help school districts respond to emergencies. Many states, including Texas, Florida, New Jersey and New York, have earmarked funding or created mandates to make mobile panic alerts available to schools. Additionally, in 2021, Raptor Alert was chosen by 25% of Florida schools to achieve compliance with Alyssa's Law, which mandates panic buttons that directly connect to law enforcement.

"Every second counts in an emergency and our top priority is ensuring that schools have every possible way to get urgent, life-saving information to their students, teachers and staff – both during and after a critical event," said Patrick Dennin, director of education, Alertus. "Our integration with Raptor enables schools to alert, respond, and recover more effectively by reducing response times, reinforcing stakeholder responsibilities and mitigating risk to their communities."

Alertus works with hundreds of K-12 schools and districts across North America, equipping them with unified, multilayered mass notification solutions – software, hardware and integrations with legacy alerting systems – to communicate effectively and protect their communities from potential threats, including active shooters, severe weather, health outbreaks, and more. Through its partnership with Raptor, Alertus' customized, layered approach to mass notification helps ensure that no one is missed in the event of an emergency.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 50,000 schools globally, including over 5,000 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services that cover the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

About Alertus Technologies

Alertus Technologies is a pioneer and market leader in emergency mass notification systems for large-area, high occupancy facilities. Since 2002, Alertus has engineered innovative solutions for emergency mass notification that unify and simplify the notification process for immediate, comprehensive coverage. Alertus provides solutions for in-building notification, outdoor notification, and personal notification. Thousands of institutions and enterprise organizations worldwide trust and rely on Alertus to protect millions of people. To learn more, visit www.alertus.com .

