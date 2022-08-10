BondExchange Continues to Advance Surety Automation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange ( https://bondexchange.com ) adds another capability to its industry leading surety bond technology, introducing the BX Command Center for its agent partners.

Earlier this year, BondExchange brought a new level of automation to the industry, advancing the surety capabilities of thousands of insurance agents who utilize the BondExchange platform. Now its agent partners have additional tools at their disposal with the BX Command Center. This update empowers agents to:

Embed the BX underwriting and quoting engine on their agency's website

Instantly issue riders online, including changes that affect premium

Manage upcoming renewals and pending quotes

Upload underwriting documents to specific bonds

Edit agency marketing on BX's proprietary Agent Finder

"The BX Command Center empowers our agency partners, making surety work for their agency," says Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "The BX Rider Tool is the newest installment to the BX Command Center. With the time-consuming, and often manual, processes for issuing bond riders throughout the surety market, we saw an opportunity to add value to our agents by automating all aspects of the process in a way that optimizes their efficiency."

About BondExchange

BondExchange provides thousands of independent insurance agents with best-in-class technology to quote, issue, and administer surety bonds for their customers. In 2016 we launched BondExchange.com, the first-fully automated surety platform that works for insurance agents. Recent upgrades to the platform include free marketing and SEO for agents with BX Agent Finder, a white-label surety platform with BX Surety Pro, and seamless payment options for agents and their customers with BX Pay.

