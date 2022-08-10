"Hands" by Dianña explodes into Billboard TOP 30 Adult Contemporary Radio Chart in only 2nd Week of Release

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dianña's song "Hands" made a major move this week on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart jumping 45 spots to #28. She joined Pink, The Weekend, and GooGoo Dolls, as one of only four acts debuting in the Top 30. Dianña is now the #1 ranked artist on the Mediabase Adult Contemporary Independent chart.
Hands is somewhat of a throwback story-telling song, but with a twist. Said Dianña, "When I look at someone's hands I can often see the life they have lived like a storybook written in their hands." Dianña also hit the charts earlier in 2022 with a novelty song, "Calm Down Karen," which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.
Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant.
