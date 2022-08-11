MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.3 Brings Easier Data Filter Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool has just announced the release of its data recovery software for Windows - MiniTool Power Data Recovery to version 11.3. The newly released version brings users brand-new data filtering options and continues to improve its data recovery capabilities.

Newly Designed Data Filter Option

Pick out wanted data from numerous files is not easy in the whole data recovery process. But with a data filter, things are different. Previous versions of MiniTool Power Data Recovery also give limited ways to filter files but earn unsatisfactory utilization. From this point of view, MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.3 focuses on the improvement of the quick data filter this time and it offers four options for users to quickly navigate to the desired files. To be specific, these options are:

Filter by file type : drop down the menu and choose to show a file type including pictures, audio, video, document, email, database and achieve.

Filter by modified dates such as past day, past week, past month, past year, and more.

Filter by file size : data size ranges from 0KB - 1MB, 1 MB - 100MB, 100MB - 1GB, more than 1GB, etc.

Filter by file category: to show all files or deleted files only.

As long as users can remember any of the above information about their lost files, they will spend less time than usual to get the desired files back.

Enhanced Data Recovery from exFAT Partitions

In addition, MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.3 also continues to improve the data recovery efficiency and data recovery results from exFAT partitions, as exFAT is frequently used on USB flash drives. Through comprehensive testing and verification, the new version can bring users a better data recovery experience on exFAT drive recovery.

More Bug Fixes

Bug fixes of version 11.3 mainly focus on the interface. Among them, the most notable one is the dynamic layout bug of partitions on the Home page. If users switch to Utilities or Settings and then expand the left menu, after that they go to This PC and they will see partitions cannot be automatically repositioned. Of course, in MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.3, this bug has been resolved successfully.

About MiniTool Power Data Recovery

MiniTool Power Data Recovery is one of the most effective data recovery software for HDDs, SSDs, USB flash drives, SD cards, and external hard drives. This program can help users recover lost files from hard drive errors, system crashes, virus attacks, human errors, and more.

