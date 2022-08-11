Treasure Data Unveils Connected Customer Experiences Vision for Enterprises Made Possible with the Customer Data Cloud

New Vision to Empower Enterprise Biz Leaders to Attain High Quality CX and Drive Efficacy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™ , an award-winning enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today introduced a new strategic vision and product positioning, reflecting the company's focus on helping enterprise companies improve the customer experience and connect it across the business to compete in a challenging economic environment.

Treasure Data's Connected Customer Experiences, Powered by Customer Data Cloud (PRNewswire)

Treasure Data Customer Data Cloud orchestrates enterprisewide customer journeys, creating connected customer experiences

According to a recent Forbes survey commissioned by Treasure Data , three-quarters of business leaders believe that superior customer experience is vital to growth, but most cannot address it on an enterprise level. With the increase in digital engagement, the absence of a complete and actionable picture of the customer across teams and systems makes it impossible to deliver a seamless, effective customer experience. By combining simple-to-use solutions for marketing, contact center agents, and sales associates, Treasure Data's Customer Data Cloud orchestrates customer journeys in the existing technology stack across the enterprise, enabling connected customer experiences.

With Customer Data Cloud, an integrated suite of cloud-based customer data platform solutions, companies are able to align operations and customer engagement departments to drive business results, marketing lift, and operational efficiencies. The entire company can get on the same page with a centralized understanding of the customer, which they can trust to be up-to-date, aligned with privacy regulations, and well-equipped to provide insights for next-best action.

"As consumers, we have all experienced disconnected brand experiences. We don't care which department, team, or system is involved when we seek out information or reach out for support. The bottom line is that it is frustrating to start over again and again in every engagement, and it is wasteful for the consumer and for the business," said Kazuki Ohta, co-founder and CEO at Treasure Data. "Creating connected customer experiences is the key to unlocking desired growth and efficiency. When the entire business can champion the customer as one team, one company, customers have a more seamless, unified experience with the brand. As a result, employees are ultimately more efficient and effective, driving productivity and profitability in the process."

Brand trust is imperative to consumers, drives customer retention and loyalty

Recent research from Forrester demonstrates the significance of trust in a brand's customer experience quality. Forrester's US 2022 Customer Experience Index found that trust is a key indicator of customer loyalty, with data privacy and security being a potential deal-breaker for many consumers. Addressing these concerns, Customer Data Cloud brings together disparate data in a secure cloud environment, keeping information safe and enabling companies to respect customer preferences and comply with regulations to reduce risk and drive brand trust.

With Customer Data Cloud, data privacy and consent preferences are managed in a unified customer data record—all within one platform. Companies are better equipped to navigate the increasingly complex privacy landscape, empowering marketers to deliver connected customer experiences while minimizing risk.

Hundreds of millions in top and bottom-line impact

Customer Data Cloud lays the groundwork for a truly connected customer experience by securely unifying data and identities from across the enterprise to power better decisions along the customer journey.

"Our customers uncover hundreds of millions of dollars and more by delivering connected customer experiences. Their employees are happier, as they can rely on customer data to be more aligned, empowered, and, ultimately, successful," continued Ohta. "The resulting increase in the lifetime value of customers through personalized brand experiences means marketing efforts are now exponentially more efficient. Sales is more proactive, innovation is faster, and service and support is enhanced, reducing churn in the process, while enhancing customer spend and loyalty along with greater trust. Additional benefits include greater compliance, reduced risk, fewer overages and inventory shortages, better product mix, and an optimized technology stack."

Going further, securely overcoming the data and insight disconnect caused by the chaos of hundreds of channels, devices, and applications is one of the most debilitating obstacles being faced by businesses today.

"The reason that we were able to quickly implement our foundation and achieve sustainable innovation that increases customer value is that we focused on integrating and utilizing all types of data in a single customer view," said Hyeonsoo Kim, CEO of Lotte Rental, Korean-based Fortune 500 CPG and retail company. "With Treasure Data, our Support, Marketing, Sales, and IT departments were all able to design and execute on our customer-centric goals."

Integration with existing tools helps enterprises modernize their tech stack to improve the customer experience

Customer Data Cloud is a powerful platform that safely unifies and analyzes large amounts of data from all systems in real time to make sense of customer and operational signals. While each Treasure Data solution offers a strong value proposition on its own, they are even more powerful when used together, providing companies with everything they need to turn their customer data into their strongest growth engine—increasing revenue, improving cost efficiencies, and reducing risk within existing technology stacks.

"CDPs have modernized the marketing technology stack by creating an enterprise customer data service at the core that supports all customer-facing functions, enabling brands to remake martech stacks from the customer data layer up, enabling true omni-channel engagement and personalization," said David Wallace, research director of customer intelligence and analytics at IDC. "By uniting the entire enterprise in the cloud, Treasure Data's Customer Data Cloud helps the entire stack to work more effectively and efficiently, aggregating customer data and enabling AI-based insights to quickly activate and engage customers with improved experiences that deliver empathy, trust, and loyalty."

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data helps enterprises unlock the power of data to create Connected Customer Experiences. With our Customer Data Cloud suite of integrated cloud-based solutions (including our award-winning customer data platform), marketing, sales, customer service, and operations teams are armed with an AI-powered, actionable 360-view of the customer that is both trusted and secure, allowing them to orchestrate more personalized customer connections and experiences. The result? Happier customers, as well as improved operational efficiency, reduced privacy risks, and inspiring growth.

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Treasure Data serves leading brands around the world such as ABInBev, Subaru, Stanley Black and Decker, Asian Paints, Fujitsu, Maruti Suzuki, and others. To learn more about how to make the connection, visit www.treasuredata.com.

