Marble Wealth Joins Sanctuary Wealth as First Partner Firm in Alabama

Next-gen partnership with close to $800 million AUM is Sanctuary's third this year from UBS

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Marble Wealth, its first team in Alabama. Based in Montgomery, the four-person team had more than $770 million in client assets under management as of July 31, 2022. The firm includes Chief Executive Officer, Partner Matthew Murphy, CFP® and Chief Operating Officer, Partner Rebecca Baker, CFP®, who previously operated as Longleaf Wealth Management at UBS, and Chief Investment Officer, Partner Adam Rogers, previously Portfolio Manager at The Retirement Systems of Alabama.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"We're pleased to welcome Marble Wealth as our first partners in Alabama, but what's really important is what this team represents," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "They are a highly credentialed next generation team with long careers ahead of them. Matthew and Rebecca built an incredible practice as UBS employees and have now unlocked that asset becoming business owners. Adding Adam's portfolio management expertise into the mix will allow them to serve clients even more fully."

Marble Wealth's CEO Matthew Murphy spent his entire career of more than 14 years with UBS rising to the position of Senior Vice President, Wealth Management. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a graduate of Auburn University where he earned a BS in Finance with a minor in Accounting. Matthew's professional accomplishments include being named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Advisor lists as well as the UBS Top 35 Under 35.

"I started my career with UBS, learned the business there and had a great experience overall, but we feel that we are now ready to take the next step by establishing our own firm to serve clients in the manner that they and we think is best for them," explained Matthew Murphy, CFP®, Chief Executive Officer, Partner, Marble Wealth. "After extensive due diligence, we are convinced that aligning with Sanctuary is best for our clients and for us as business owners. The Sanctuary Wealth model of partnered independence provides tools and resources that will allow our team to go deeper with our clients."

"We chose independence because we wanted to be able to offer our clients more solutions and advise them on all facets of their financial life," added Rebecca Baker, CFP®, Chief Operating Officer, Partner, Marble Wealth. "Sanctuary Wealth offers us a wide range of resources as well as support with compliance and other back-office functions that don't directly touch our clients. Partnering with Sanctuary Wealth will allow us to focus much more of our time and energy directly on our clients."

Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Baker spent more than six years with UBS as a Financial Advisor. She also held a similar position with Morgan Stanley after beginning her career and spending a decade with the full-service CPA firm of Aldridge, Borden & Company. Her credentials include Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Certified Exit Planner Advisor (CEPA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA). She has earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from The University of Alabama and an MBA in Accounting from Auburn University at Montgomery.

The firm's third partner, Adam Rogers, spent more than 17 years as Portfolio Manager and Equity Analyst with The Retirement Systems of Alabama, the administrator of the pension fund for employees of the state of Alabama and one of the 20 largest internally funded pension funds in the world. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a graduate of the University of Alabama with a BS in Finance, Banking and Financial Services and a MA in Financial Risk Strategy from University of Alabama, Manderson Graduate School of Business.

"I've spent my career helping thousands of people prepare for retirement without ever meeting many of them, so the opportunity to work face to face with clients and put my investment experience to work for them is very exciting for me," said Adam Rogers, Chief Investment Officer, Partner, Marble Wealth.

"Going independent is a bold decision and this is a relationship business. While a robust platform is a must-have, often times trust and culture are the deciding factors for breakaway advisors who choose Sanctuary Wealth. The team at Marble Wealth and our Regional Director Dylan Isaacs developed a strong relationship during their years together at UBS. I'm sure that made a difference." said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth.

To learn more about Marble Wealth, please visit: www.marblewealth.com.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

