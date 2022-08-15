Allego Wins Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Allego as Breakthrough MarTech Product for the Second Year in a Row

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced it won the 'Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software' in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards . This is the second consecutive year Allego has received this recognition.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the fields of marketing, sales and advertising technology. B2B selling is harder than ever, which is why it's critically important to make things as easy as possible for sellers - this is where enablement comes in. Allego's recognition as 'Best Enterprise Sales Enablement Software' highlights the importance of enablement as it sits at the intersection between marketing and sales, and is a critical driver of both department's success.

"In today's digital selling environment, traditional training approaches aren't going to cut it. Sellers need on-demand access to learning and content delivered in the flow of work," said Wayne St. Amand, Chief Marketing Officer at Allego. "We are working to drive modern enablement that is built for today's distributed teams. The continued recognition from MarTech Breakthrough is a testament to the effectiveness of our solution and our continued efforts to challenge the status quo."

This recognition from MarTech Breakthrough Awards is the latest accolade for Allego. The company was included in Forrester's Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation, Q2 20222 report . Allego was also recently named a Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree for the fifth year in a row and was listed in Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2022," showcasing the company's people-centered culture and commitment to its employees on top of its industry-leading software offerings.

To learn more about Allego's leading sales learning and enablement platform, schedule a demo or visit Allego.com .

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Allego is AI-driven and seller-centric, with the power, agility, insight, and ease you need to drive results in a hybrid world—all in a single app. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Nearly 750,000 sales professionals use Allego for intelligent training, coaching, and content that engages and converts buyers. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com .

