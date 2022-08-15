Mappedin Hires VP of Partnerships to Accelerate Growth and Expand its Strategic Alliances Network

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mappedin , the leading platform for indoor mapping, is excited to announce the addition of Zoltan Szabadi as Mappedin's VP of Partnerships. As Mappedin continues to expand its reach into new markets, Zoltan will be responsible for enabling more partners to work with Mappedin's wide breadth of indoor mapping products.

Zoltan brings a wealth of knowledge around building best-in-class partnership programs within the tech space. His experience with partnerships and strategic alliances at Amazon, Google, and, most recently, Mapbox, will help shape our strategic alliances and the unique partner program that Mappedin will be launching in early 2023.

"This is an exciting hire for Mappedin, further solidifying our spot as the best indoor mapping provider in the world. With Zoltan, we are committed to extending the use and integration of our platform across as many technology and service partners as possible," said Hongwei Liu, CEO at Mappedin.

Today, Mappedin's indoor mapping platform can be found powering wayfinding experiences across malls, offices, airports, campuses, city districts, stadiums, healthcare facilities, theme parks and more, along with enabling safer spaces through its indoor mapping efforts for public safety. Mappedin's commitment to partnerships will further enable other technology providers to easily integrate Mappedin's indoor mapping capabilities and encourage service providers to sell Mappedin through their channels.

"While Mappedin's technology plays an important role across many applications, it is typically a critical piece of a broader puzzle. Our goal with partners is to expand the many use-cases for indoor mapping and the variety of qualified service providers building these experiences. In the end, we're ensuring customers across the globe have seamless access to the best of the Mappedin platform regardless of who or what delivers their completed solution" said Zoltan Szabadi, VP of Partnerships at Mappedin.

Look out for partner program announcements by following Mappedin on Linkedin and on the Mappedin website.

About Mappedin

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Mappedin is the leading platform for indoor spatial data management, digitizing venues, and building best-in-class indoor mapping experiences. Built for scale, Mappedin's flexible platform and enterprise-grade tools enable them to work with leading operators and developers around the world. For more information, please visit www.mappedin.com .

