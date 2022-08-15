SOUTHEASTERN HOME SERVICES ACQUIRES STAY COOL AIR CONDITIONING

New home services company completes third acquisition in Central Florida

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Home Services, a residential home services provider specializing in HVAC, plumbing and electrical services, has purchased Port Richey, Fla.-based Stay Cool Air Conditioning and Heating. The deal, backed by WhitneyWilder, marks the third acquisition of Southeastern Home Services following their purchases of Mario's Air Conditioning and Heating and Pro-Team Plumbing in of this same year.

"It's great to have Stay Cool join the Southeastern Home Services family of brands," said Tom Birchard, CEO of Southeastern Home Services. "Stay Cool has built an outstanding reputation with homeowners in the Tampa market through an unwavering commitment to 24/7 service and the ability to match the best technology and solution with their customers' needs. We are eager to grow the business, expand further into residential service, and build on the foundation Robert Ballard, Justin Harrell and their company have established."

Stay Cool Air Conditioning and Heating, founded by Robert Ballard and Justin Harrell in 2011, offers a full range of residential HVAC services including general service needs, maintenance, and replacements. The team of 35 employees provides 24-hour service to Tampa Bay and the surrounding areas.

"We're excited for our team to become a part of Southeastern Home Services," said Harrell. "There are some things we do really well that we can share with the other portfolio companies, and we hope to learn from them as well. We also see the benefits for our customers in bringing plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services together through one company."

Southeastern Home Services is a group of best-in-class contractor brands that have been leaders in the home services industry for nearly 20 years. Formed in early 2022, it has plans to rapidly expand through strategic acquisitions. With multiple locations in the Greater Tampa Bay, Greater Orlando and Central Florida areas, the group serves more than 5,000 customers across the region.

About Southeastern Home Services

Southeastern Home Services is a leading residential home services provider specializing in HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. Serving more than 5,000 customers with multiple locations around the Greater Tampa Bay area, our family of brands have been leaders in the home services industry for nearly 20 years. For more information, visit the website at southeasternhomeservices.com.

About WhitneyWilder

WhitneyWilder is a Family Office based in St. Petersburg, FL that invests its own capital into lower middle market companies and creates value through distribution. "People are the cornerstone of our value proposition. We are committed to a partnership culture; integrity drives how we select ambitious, extraordinarily talented people." – Robert Wilder, Managing Partner. For more information, visit the website at whitwild.com

