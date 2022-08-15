Winston & Strawn Adds Corporate Partner Aaron Berlin in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Aaron Berlin as a partner in the firm's Chicago office and as a member of the Transactions Department.

Aaron focuses his practice on debt finance and represents both middle-market and large-cap private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in connection with a wide range of transactions, including leveraged buyouts, take-private deals, dividend recapitalizations, out-of-court restructurings, refinancings, and fund financings.

"I am excited to join Winston & Strawn's highly renowned corporate team," said Aaron. "Today's volatile economic environment reinforces the critical importance of borrowers remaining attuned to rapid developments in the debt markets and to incorporating into their financing agreements the necessary flexibility to weather economic headwinds and seize opportunities as they arise. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to help clients navigate the ongoing evolution of the debt markets and the unique challenges they face due to shifting macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions."

Aaron joins a growing cadre of new corporate partners at Winston who are being added across key U.S. markets, including New York, Miami, Washington, D.C., and Houston, as the firm expands its capabilities in high-demand areas such as restructuring, M&A, private equity, and capital markets.

"Aaron has built a highly regarded reputation as a versatile partner with the ability to work seamlessly across a wide range of private equity and borrower-side finance transactions," said Chicago Office Managing Partner Cardelle Spangler. "He joins Winston at an opportune time, as there is a growing need to address a wide range of client demands prompted by today's economic volatility."

Aaron's recent finance work includes:

Acquisition financing in connection with a $6.6 billion take-private buyout of a technology company by a leading private equity firm.

Acquisition financing in connection with a cross-border $3.9 billion take-private buyout of a technology company by a leading private equity firm.

A refinancing transaction in connection with the merger of two private equity sponsor-owned medical practice management organizations.

A refinancing in connection with the IPO of an existing private equity sponsor-owned software technology company.

"We are excited to welcome Aaron to Winston, as his experience will be particularly instrumental to our clients as we undertake more debt finance activity in this environment," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "In addition, his deep private equity experience will be invaluable to clients seeking counsel across all types of transactions."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

