DTEN ONboard, Designed For New Zoom Whiteboard, Now Available

Award-winning collaboration display and companion whiteboard empowers the hybrid workplace.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN ONboard, a new collaboration solution from fast-growing DTEN, is in-stock and available today from the company directly and through channel partners. Designed in collaboration with Zoom, DTEN ONboard elevates collaboration through its advanced touch-enabled 55-inch display, allowing in-room and remote participants to interact equally. In pre-release, the new device received three major industry awards and generated considerable media attention.

DTEN ONboard easily integrates with any Zoom Rooms device and immediately introduces interactive touch.

"DTEN ONboard paired with Zoom Whiteboard quickly becomes the centerpiece of team collaborations, notably in meeting rooms equipped with legacy video conferencing equipment," states Nia Celestin, the company's Head of Marketing. "The virtual shared whiteboard promotes collaboration equity, providing all meeting attendees the ability to participate, regardless of location."

Recognizing many companies have already invested in video conferencing systems, DTEN ONboard complements — and elevates — existing set-ups by adding advanced, interactive touch. It easily integrates with any Zoom Rooms device, including video bars, and immediately introduces interactive touch, with the ability to draw, ideate, annotate, and organize meeting content.

"DTEN ONboard exemplifies our ongoing partnership with Zoom," continues Scott Krueckeberg, Head of Strategic Alliances at DTEN. "Our companies worked closely together to ensure DTEN ONboard fully delivers on the robust features of the new Zoom Whiteboard."

Included among the device's many features are real-time touch to brainstorm, visualize and diagram ideas; an expandable canvas to elaborate collaborations; easy sharing via email or Zoom chat; and a persistent hub to promote building on ideas after a meeting ends. DTEN ONboard also enables Zoom Whiteboard visualization tools including sticky notes, shapes and connectors, and drop and drag images.

Built for versatility, other common use cases for DTEN ONboard are:

As a stand-alone collaboration appliance

In classrooms and college campuses

For digital signage via Zoom Rooms Kiosk Mode

For reserving hot desks and meeting rooms with Zoom's Workspace Reservations

The device's flexibility, superior user experiences, and streamlined aesthetics all contributed to DTEN ONboard winning the 2022 Red Dot Product Design Award, Best of Enterprise Connect for Meeting Room Innovation, and Best of Show InfoComm 2022 Award from Installation magazine.

"The award recognitions and advanced media coverage affirm just how valuable DTEN ONboard is in the hybrid workplace, delivering effective, productive, and inclusive collaborations," concludes Celestin. "We're excited it's now readily available for everyone."

Priced at $2,999.99(USD), DTEN ONboard may be ordered through channel partners and at DTEN.com.

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

