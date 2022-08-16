FLIP LOK SECURITY SYSTEM LAUNCHES AS STUDENTS RETURN TO CAMPUS

New, Innovative Lock Sets the Standard for Safety Protocol in Schools

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Lok, a Houston-based, woman-owned company with a mission to keep communities safe, today announces the launch of their one-of-a-kind lock designed to instantly turn any space into a safe room. Created with students in mind, the Flip Lok is simply activated by flipping down the lock. Proven to be ten times stronger than a deadbolt, the state-of-the-art device is now available for purchase across the country and is considered a critical safety measure.

"When we tragically realized the safety of our children couldn't be guaranteed, my husband and I took it upon ourselves to create a system that would prove to be the solution during an active threat situation," said Anna Reger, Owner of FlipLok. "Flip Lok provides security not only to the students inside schools, but also emotional security to the parents who know and trust that there is a program in place to keep their kids safe."

As recent devastation faces the country, many have sharpened their focus in preparing for the coming school year. Anna Reger saw a need for schools to add another layer of protection and worked with her husband, John Reger, to create a simple, yet effective lock easily activated by all ages. The school-designed bolt is bright red and features 911 digits when flipped down which signals students to call for help. The company slogan "It Flips, Drops and Locks" simply explains how the technology works. When the lock is flipped down, the room is safe and secure. The system takes no more than five minutes to install and less than half a second to activate. To ensure complete safety, Flip Lok is tested against all external forces and is proved to be unpickable, unbreakable, and completely secure.

"The real power behind school security is the approach. A terrifying fact we learned through all of this is that 20-25% of locks on school doors don't work," Reger said. "With Flip Lok, there is no question of safety during a real active shooter incident where there are only minutes or less to respond."

Flip Lok is available for purchase through the company's website and has a lifetime warranty. For those interested in the school lock, special pricing can be requested through the Flip Lok website. The company also offers a lock version catered to residential homes with a more subtle design that can be pre-ordered.

Founded in 2021, Flip Lok is a woman-owned security lock company designed with schools and residences in mind. Thinking of their daughter, CEO Anna Reger and her husband John Reger designed the product from the ground up to instantly create safe rooms when activated. Flip Lok is ten times stronger than a deadbolt and has a guaranteed lifetime warranty. For more information, please visit fliplok.com. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

