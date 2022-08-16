Four Seasons Private Jet Journeys for 2024 Unveiled Including All-New 16-Day Adventure Through Asia

Limited availability remains on select 2023 itineraries; additional 2024 itineraries to be announced later this year

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the desire for personalized, one-of-a-kind experiences continues to grow, leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons announces the first set of 2024 itineraries for the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience.

Four Seasons Private Jet Experience journeys in 2024 announced, with more to come (PRNewswire)

Expertly curated to include exceptional experiences in sought-after destinations connected by transport aboard a new, fully-customized Four Seasons Private Jet, it's no surprise that demand continues to increase for much loved itineraries, as well as bold new voyages around the world.

"The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is a testament to our commitment to innovation and the creative pursuit of the extraordinary. We continue to re-imagine the conventional limits of travel to deliver exceptional luxury experiences that are unmatched," says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We invite travel enthusiasts to explore the world with us, enjoying Four Seasons genuine care, attention to detail, and passion for excellence that has defined our brand the world over."

A key reason that the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience continues to attract new travellers and welcome back many repeat guests is that each itinerary allows for a wide range of customizations to cater to individual traveller needs and wants, and offer a few surprises along the way.

"Guest feedback continues to shape the experience, from the custom-design of the new Four Seasons Private Jet to the introduction of shorter itineraries for time-challenged travellers who want to experience more in less time," notes Clerc. "Past guests often comment that the Private Jet journey was just the beginning of an adventure that connected them to each destination and their travel companions, resulting in enduring new relationships and memories to last a lifetime."

As always, accommodations on Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences are at Four Seasons hotels and resorts. In more remote locations, guests will stay at luxury accommodations selected by the Four Seasons team.

Now Taking Reservations: The First Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences for 2024

With more to come, the first half of the 2024 calendar is now available for booking, including:

African Wonders, December 28, 2023 – January 9, 2024

Athens – The Pyramids – Serengeti – Mauritius – Rwanda – Victoria Falls – Johannesburg

Popular with families as well as couples and single travellers, this itinerary is both educational and awe inspiring as guests visit ancient wonders, breath-taking landscapes and more.

NEW Asia Unveiled, January 11-26, 2024

Tokyo – Bali – Maldives – Hoi An – Bhutan – Angkor Wat – Bangkok

Four Seasons has created a new, shorter trip of 16 days, taking place solely in Asia. Ideal for travellers who want to do it all within a limited time, this trip will offer a variety of cultural and culinary experiences, with just enough time for relaxation to leave guests refreshed and inspired by journey's end. Highlights and options include rafting through vine-hung gorges in Bali, a private samurai lesson in Tokyo, a turtle safari in the Maldives, a guided night out sampling Vietnam's famous street foods or a cycling tour of Cam Kim Island, a hike to Bhutan's Tiger's Nest Monastery, a day stop by private jet to explore the lesser-known aspects of Angkor Wat, and a private klong cruise through Bangkok.

Timeless Encounters, March 23 – April 15, 2024

Oahu – Bora Bora – Sydney – Bali – Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai – Taj Mahal – Dubai – Prague – London

A perennial favourite of Four Seasons travellers, this 24-day itinerary offers a broad array of experiences in diverse destinations, from a private yacht tour of Sydney Harbour to a special day trip to the incredible Taj Mahal and sunset cocktails on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa.

World of Adventures, April 17 - May 10, 2024

Seattle – Kyoto – Bali – Seychelles – Rwanda – Marrakech – Bogotá – Galápagos Islands – Fort Lauderdale

One of the original Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences, this itinerary takes guests to remote islands including the Seychelles and the Galápagos, while also showcasing dynamic cities such as Kyoto, Marrakech and Bogotá as only locally-based Four Seasons teams can. Previously ending in Miami, as of 2024 this itinerary will conclude at the just-opened Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale.

More to Come in 2024

The remainder of the 2024 Four Seasons Private Jet Experience calendar will be revealed in the coming months, anticipated to include new dates for several popular itineraries and a very special, all-new round-the-world journey. This will include several destinations never before included in a Four Seasons Private Jet Experience itinerary.

Limited Availability on 2023 Itineraries

For those who can't wait for 2024, there are a handful of seats available in 2023, on the following itineraries:

African Wonders, August 1-13, 2023

Athens – The Pyramids – Serengeti – Mauritius – Rwanda – Victoria Falls - Johannesburg

International Intrigue, March 3-26, 2023

Seattle – Kyoto – Hoi An – Maldives – Serengeti – Marrakech – Budapest – Florence - Paris

Timeless Encounters, April 17 – May 10, 2023

Oahu – Bora Bora – Sydney – Bali – Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai – Taj Mahal – Dubai – Florence – London

Ancient Explorer, August 16 -September 8, 2023

Miami – Mexico City – Easter Island – Bora Bora – Great Barrier Reef – Bangkok – Wadi Rum and the Lost City of Petra – The Pyramids – Taormina - Madrid

World of Adventures, September 8 – October 1, 2023

Seattle – Kyoto – Bali – Seychelles – Rwanda – Marrakech – Bogotá – Galápagos Islands - Miami

Uncharted Discovery, November 30 – December 20, 2023

New Orleans – Costa Rica – Machu Picchu – Buenos Aires – Antarctica – Bogotá - Bahamas

All other 2023 itineraries are currently sold out. Email fourseasonsjet@fourseasons.com to inquire about availability and waitlist opportunities.

Booking Information

For more information on how to book a one-of-a-kind global adventure aboard the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet, click here. Guests who book a Four Seasons Private Jet Experience can take advantage of flexible cancellation options. Conditions apply – for details, inquire at fourseasonsjet@fourseasons.com.

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience offers guests the perfect combination of curated experiences and the freedom to explore destinations on their own.

All itineraries from September 2022 onward will take place aboard the new, custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet. Fully tailored to Four Seasons exacting specifications with input from previous journey passengers, the Airbus A321neo-LR aircraft offers the widest and tallest cabin in its class, featuring a 48-seat interior configured for even greater comfort. On board the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet, an experienced flight crew includes a dedicated Concierge, Executive Chef and Journey Physician. While visiting remote destinations, guests will stay at luxury accommodations selected by the Four Seasons team.

Both in the air and on the ground, Four Season delivers a flawless, fully immersive experience from the moment a guest books their trip to their return home. From itinerary planning and car transfers to luggage services and visas, Four Seasons staff will see to it that every detail is taken care of, allowing guests to focus on the true joys of travel, not the hassles and logistics of multiple connections, layovers and delays.

Learn more about the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and continue to explore by following the #FSJet hashtag on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and traveller experiences.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is operated by the industry leader in private jet journeys TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious and modern luxury traveller. The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways.

All Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences adhere to the company's global health and safety program, Lead With Care.

Media Contact:

Emily Borgeest

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

The new Asia Unveiled itinerary in 2024 includes a visit to Bhutan’s Tiger’s Nest Monastery (PRNewswire)

Asia Unveiled includes three days of relaxation and exploration in the Maldives (PRNewswire)

Breath-taking landscapes and ancient wonders await (African Wonders 2024) (PRNewswire)

Take a special day trip to the Taj Mahal (Timeless Encounters 2024) (PRNewswire)

Explore the Galápagos Islands while in the care of Four Seasons (World of Adventures 2024) (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts