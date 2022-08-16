Laura Richards and Ryan Hart Headline International Coercive Control Conference

Global experts gather to share knowledge, resources, and strategies to end coercive control

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13 & 14, 2022 experts, advocates and activists from around the globe, from academia, policy, and media will gather for the second annual International Coercive Control Conference. This year's theme, Coercive Control: Oppression in Our Public and Private Spheres, will address both the intimate ways in which coercive control is used in our personal relationships, as well as the role structural gender inequalities and oppression plays in systems across our society.

Global experts gather to share knowledge, resources, and strategies to end coercive control

Criminal behavioral analyst turned author, television producer and podcast host of Real Crime Profile and Crime Analyst, Laura Richards will deliver the keynote on Day 1. A world-leading expert in domestic abuse and coercive control, Laura draws on a decade leading Scotland Yard's homicide prevention unit, as well as spearheading law campaigns to criminalize coercive control in the UK. Ryan Hart, a survivor of coercive control, whose father murdered his mother and sister as the final act in a years-long campaign of terror, co-founded with his brother Luke, CocoAwareness, an organization dedicated to bringing greater awareness and solutions to address the impact of coercive control. Ryan Hart will open Day 2 as keynote speaker.

ICCC will feature sessions focused on the personal sphere such as "The Psychology of Coercive Control," as well as the public sphere with sessions such as "Technology-Facilitated Coercive Control," "Coercive Control and Misogyny through Family Court Complicity" to why we should treat "Violence Against Women as a Hate Crime."

Speakers hail from around the globe, spanning four continents and five time zones. Acclaimed author of Against White Feminism, Rafia Zakaria will share her own experiences navigating the system, on the panel "Poverty, Homelessness, Prison as a Coercive Control Tactic." Legal scholar and author of Credible: Why We Doubt Accusers and Protect Abusers Deborah Tuerkheimer will speak about why "Women are Not Believed" when pitted against a man in the public sphere. Former member of the cult NXIVM, documentary filmmaker Mark Vicente, will recall his own journey to free himself from "The Psychology of Coercive Control." Chinese women's rights activist Xiaowen Liang will discuss "Coercive Control in a #metoo Context," moderated by feminist business consultant CV Harquail, highlighting the ways in which coercion in intimate partner relationships, sexual coercion, and sexual harassment in the workplace, all intersect–in the United States, in China, and everywhere.

For a complete list of speakers and sessions and to register for the conference, visit: https://theccc.international .

About The International Coercive Control Conference

The conference is a first step towards bringing together those working on the front lines advocating for change, modernizing legislation, conducting cutting-edge research, and changing the narrative to make visible the patriarchal nature of abuse and coercive control.

About the Engendered Collective

The Engendered Collective is a community of survivors, advocates, and feminists that engage in knowledge-building, collective care, healing, and advocacy to increase accountability for sex-based abuse, exploitation, and violence.

Media Contact:



Teri Yuan, Founder

The Engendered Collective

Email: theccc.international@gmail.com

Phone: +1718-306-9681

Website: https://theccc.international

View original content:

SOURCE Engendered Collective