Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Leaders to Two Important New Roles in Global Risk Solutions

Crystal Ottaviano Named Global Risk Solutions Chief Risk Officer and Chantal Rodriguez Appointed Liberty Mutual Reinsurance Chief Underwriting Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced the appointment of two individuals to newly created leadership positions within Global Risk Solutions (GRS), its commercial and specialty (re)insurance unit. Effective September 1, Crystal Ottaviano will join as GRS Chief Risk Officer, and Chantal Rodriguez will become Liberty Mutual Reinsurance Chief Underwriting Officer. Ottaviano will report to GRS Chief Financial Officer Alison Erbig. Rodriguez will report to both GRS President of Underwriting Matthew Moore and Liberty Mutual Reinsurance President Dieter Winkel.

Liberty Mutual Global Risk Solutions Chief Risk Officer Crystal Ottaviano. (PRNewswire)

As GRS Chief Risk Officer, Ottaviano will build differentiated global risk expertise capabilities that support a forward-thinking, risk-aware underwriting mindset designed to deliver exceptional value to Liberty's partners and customers. Ottaviano, who has more than 25 years of risk management experience, joins from Aspen Insurance Group, where she was Group Chief Risk Officer. Throughout her career, she served in many senior leadership roles, including Chief Risk Officer of Swiss Reinsurance America and Head of Risk Management at Hiscox US.

"Given today's tremendously complex and interconnected risk environment, a CRO's key function in implementing and maintaining comprehensive risk frameworks and fostering a strong risk culture has never been more important," said Erbig. "Crystal plays a vital role in helping deliver superior underwriting performance by creating these frameworks to drive risk-informed decisions. I'm delighted to have her join my team and bring her tremendous risk leadership to GRS."

As Liberty Mutual Reinsurance Chief Underwriting Officer, Rodriguez is accountable for underwriting performance across its broad set of flexible treaty reinsurance products, delivered through 18 offices across the globe. She is a 13-year veteran of Liberty Mutual, most recently serving as Liberty Specialty Markets Head of Enterprise Risk Management. Throughout her 17 years in the industry, she has successfully shaped and executed reinsurance strategies, delivered robust and consistent underwriting risk assessment and appetite, and led cross-functional international teams.

"Chantal's proven underwriting, actuarial, and enterprise risk management leadership will drive outstanding underwriting performance across Liberty Mutual Reinsurance," said Moore. "She, together with the recently announced chief underwriting officers for GRS North America and Global Surety, will help us deliver holistic solutions to clients' complex and emerging risks by bringing industry-leading products and risk expertise to every client interaction."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 78 on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2021 revenue. As of December 31, 2021, we had $48.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com .

Contact: mediarelations@libertymutual.com

Liberty Mutual Reinsurance Chief Underwriting Officer Chantal Rodriguez. (PRNewswire)

Liberty Mutual Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Mutual Insurance) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance