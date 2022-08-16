Open for Business: New Mopar Store by Amazon Helps Commemorate Mopar's 85th Anniversary

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New Mopar Store by Amazon Helps Commemorate Mopar’s 85th Anniversary with wide variety of exclusive, officially licensed Mopar gear and merchandise now available for online purchase. (PRNewswire)

Wide variety of exclusive, officially licensed Mopar gear and merchandise now available for online purchase at Mopar Store by Amazon

New site also features Mopar 85th anniversary-specific items

This year marks the 85th anniversary of the Mopar brand and to help celebrate this milestone, Mopar opened its all-new Mopar Store by Amazon. Mopar is the exclusive source of authentic original equipment automotive parts, service and customer care for millions of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT vehicles.

The new Mopar Store by Amazon helps commemorate the past and present worlds of Mopar with a variety of exclusive, officially licensed merchandise and vehicle products that include current brand logos, along with items that showcase various heritage logo designs used throughout Mopar's storied history.

The new site features unique items, such as neon clocks, metal signage and blankets, that can turn any room into a tricked-out Mopar-themed garage. Various seat covers, license plate holders, key chains and decals are available to easily display brand pride.

"We opened this dedicated Mopar store on Amazon to provide our passionate enthusiasts with a seamless online shopping experience for licensed gear and merchandise," said Mark Bosanac, North America senior vice president, Mopar service, parts and customer care. "With 85 years under our belt, we will continue to look for every opportunity to maximize the customer experience."

Product categories include the following:

Mopar

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at www.blog.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

